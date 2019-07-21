Marvel Fans React To Mahershala Ali Becoming Blade In The MCU

While announcing the MCU’s 4th Phase which will be — the most inclusive, diverse and outright craziest one yet,— he announced Blade is coming back. BUT, he also revealed to the surprise of the crowd, 2-time Academy Award-winning actor Mahershala Ali will be wielding the vampire hunter’s legendary sword. Fans reacted by being both sad to learn Wesley Snipes will not be reprising the role and excited to see Ali joining the MCU.

