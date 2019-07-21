CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Marvel Fans React To Mahershala Ali Becoming Blade In The MCU

Posted July 21, 2019

While announcing the MCU’s 4th Phase which will be — the most inclusive, diverse and outright craziest one yet,— he announced Blade is coming back. BUT, he also revealed to the surprise of the crowd, 2-time Academy Award-winning actor Mahershala Ali will be wielding the vampire hunter’s legendary sword. Fans reacted by being both sad to learn Wesley Snipes will not be reprising the role and excited to see Ali joining the MCU.

Marvel Fans React To Mahershala Ali Becoming Blade In The MCU was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 20 hours ago
07.23.19
Awww Or Hell Naw? Man Sends His Ex…
 21 hours ago
07.24.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 23 hours ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 24 hours ago
07.23.19
Tyra Banks Says Being Token Black Girl Behind…
 1 day ago
07.24.19
Kandi Burruss Responds To Phaedra Parks Saying It’s…
 1 day ago
07.24.19
Che Mack Talks Life Outside Of Love And…
 1 day ago
07.23.19
Idris Elba Says Lashana Lynch As 007 Is…
 1 day ago
07.23.19
New Show Alert! Keyshia Cole Headed Back To…
 1 day ago
07.24.19
24-Year-Old YouTuber Weds 61-Year-Old Girlfriend She Met On…
 1 day ago
07.24.19
Young Dro Arrested For “Weaponizing Banana Pudding”
 1 day ago
07.23.19
24 Year Old Pregnant Woman Shot And Killed…
 1 day ago
07.23.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Part 1: Karlie Redd Gets A…
 1 day ago
07.23.19
Press Play: ‘Westworld’ Returns With Season 3 Trailer…
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie Announced As Marvel’s First LGBTQ+…
 2 days ago
07.23.19
Tessa Thompson Will Be Marvel’s First LGBTQ Superhero
 2 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close