Mark Cuban Keeps Promise of Dirk Statue

Jazzi Black
, On-Air Personality
How many years of experience do you have in radio? Professionally since 2017, but I did radio in college all 4 years. What are three of your hobbies? Videography, going to art and science museums, and collecting cactuses! Where is your hometown? I was born in Sacramento, CA, but I was raised here in Dallas! What makes your personality unique? I’m just a little ball of fun! I love to crack jokes and make people feel good about themselves by giving compliments. Just being down-to-earth, honest, and being optimistic about life will take you a long way. If you attended college, where did you attend? I am a product of the prestigious Prairie View A&M University! After that, I was blessed to get my Master’s degree from Texas Southern University. Both of them are HBCU’s (Historically Black Colleges + Universities).
When Dirk Nowitzki retired in 2019, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban wanted to keep the MVP’s legacy alive by building a statue in his honor. So on Christmas Eve a bronze, 23-foot sculpture doing his signature one-legged fadeaway was revealed in front of the American Airlines Plaza! Check out the timeline of events that surrounded this monumental occasion.
