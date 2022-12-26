HomeLocal DFW News

Mark Cuban Keeps Promise of Dirk Statue

When Dirk Nowitzki retired in 2019, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban wanted to keep the MVP’s legacy alive by building a statue in his honor. So on Christmas Eve a bronze, 23-foot sculpture doing his signature one-legged fadeaway was revealed in front of the American Airlines Plaza! Check out the timeline of events that surrounded this monumental occasion.

1. Mark Cuban Announces Dirk Statue

2. Dirk Arriving For His Big Debut

3. Countdown To Reveal

4. Meet Omri Amrany, The Sculptor

5. Dirk Post Statue Reveal Press Conference

6. Lebron Hyping Up Dirk, Too!

7. Dirk Thankful For Statue

8. OG Maverick Challenges The New Guy

9. Luka’s Response To Breaking Dirks Record

10. The Boys Exchange Gifts For Christmas!

Close