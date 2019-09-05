ManeTalk: Sanaa Lathan Slays In These Protective Styles

Protective styles are a solid pick for a reason!

Not only are they great for giving your tresses some breathing room, but these styles are also great for making a chic statement. No matter where you are in your hair journey, a protective style will do your tresses justice. If you need any more proof on the matter, actress Sanaa Lathan will make you a believer!

While we’ve known her to rock a longer look, the star chopped off her tresses for the Netflix hit movie, “Nappily Ever After,” which she said she felt compelled to do for the role.

“I had a lot of hair, it was long. Many years of growing it. I was like ‘I’m an actress, I don’t have to do this.’ The technology they have today, it looks really natural. But the more I delved into the story and character, ‘I was like I would be doing this character and this story and what this means in this culture and our world a disservice if I do not shave my head,’” the actress revealed back in 2018 in a candid sit-down with the editors of HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire.

Like many Black women, Sanaa’s hair was her crowning glory, similar to her character Violet Jones, in the film adaption of the best-selling Nappily Ever After novel by Trisha R. Thomas. But now, Sanaa felt liberated.

And with that role being done and gone, she’s been kicking her protective styles into overdrive. From keeping it simple with a fluffy TWA, braided updo’s, frohawks and everything in between, none of her looks ever disappoint.

So naturally, it’s only right that we compile some of the star’s best protective style looks. Whether you’re looking for some hair inspiration or ready to make a big change with your tresses, look no further than Sanaa!

After all, who wouldn’t want to take a few notes from Hollywood’s biggest stars?

Take a look:

