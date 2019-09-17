CLOSE
HomeNews & Gossip

#MakingTheGift: Black Twitter Loves Them Some Dark-Haired Beyoncé!

Posted September 17, 2019

"The Lion King" character poster

Source: Disney / Disney


It’s been a while since we’ve seen Queen Bey rock dark tresses, but her true fans of The Lion King star were given a treat on Monday night.

During a scene from ABC’s Making the Gift documentary, not only did Beyonce give us a behind-the-scenes look at the album for the film and a peek of her twins Rumi and Sir Carter, but we also got to see her ditch her signature blonde hair for something a lot more brunette.

And trust: She looked amazing!

 

Now, we know it’s been a minute since she’s given us this lewk…

And Black Twitter was SHOOK at the very sight of it!!!

Here’s what they had to say about the power of Bey’s raven locks and why we need more of it in our lives:

#MakingTheGift: Black Twitter Loves Them Some Dark-Haired Beyoncé! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

Latest
RuPaul Collaborates With Mally Beauty on New Makeup…
 4 hours ago
09.19.19
Will Smith To Help Raise $50 Million To…
 17 hours ago
09.19.19
KFC Is Testing Out A Donut & Fried…
 2 days ago
09.18.19
Racist Attacks Embattled Candidate Running To Be First…
 2 days ago
09.18.19
Twitter Reacts To Woman Who Bailed R. Kelly…
 2 days ago
09.18.19
‘LHHHS6′ Recap: April Watts’ Breast Implant Journey Has…
 3 days ago
09.17.19
Kevin Hart Sued By Sex Tape Partner For…
 3 days ago
09.17.19
DJ Envy Is Helping Black Journalists Discover The…
 3 days ago
09.17.19
‘Power’ Recap: F-Boys Had The Best Week Ever
 4 days ago
09.16.19
Meagan Good Reveals She Froze Her Eggs
 4 days ago
09.16.19
Fantasia Says Collaboration With Jazmine Sullivan & Brandy…
 4 days ago
09.16.19
Exonerated Five’s Korey Wise Donates Backpacks, School Supplies…
 4 days ago
09.16.19
First Black NBA Player Gets Posthumous Basketball Hall…
 5 days ago
09.16.19
17 items
Y’alls’ President Came For Joy Reid, But Black…
 5 days ago
09.16.19
17 items
Is Rihanna Pregnant? These Photos Have People Thinking…
 6 days ago
09.16.19
The Weeknd Debuts A New Hairstyle And Black…
 6 days ago
09.13.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close