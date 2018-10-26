MAGABomber Van! Twitter Reacts To Mail Bomb Suspect’s Arrest

A suspect has been arrested for mailing pipe bombs to critics of Donald Trump. The suspect is reportedly a man in his fifties and was arrested in Plantation, Florida. Despite what Republicans like Candace Owens want to believe, the man appears to be a stone-cold Trump supporter.

See a photo of his alleged van.

The van that appears to be connected to the suspected bomber is covered in pro-Trump stickers, including the presidential seal, and what MSNBC says investigators referred to as other "right-wing paraphernalia." pic.twitter.com/gjIleeu3yb — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) October 26, 2018

His name is reportedly Cesar Sayoc Jr., 56, of Aventura, Florida, according to Mediaite.com. See his alleged mug shot below.

Photo of suspect Cesar Sayoc Jr. pic.twitter.com/dvjEApfhAL — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) October 26, 2018

He is also a registered Republican and his voter registration says he is white. See below:

The #MAGABomber suspect's name is Cesar Sayoc – here's his unsurprising voter registration details. pic.twitter.com/X0WtJR3rMA — JΞSŦΞR ✪ ΔCŦUΔL³³º¹ (@th3j35t3r) October 26, 2018

Twitter is obviously having a field day with this. See some of the hilarious reactions below.

