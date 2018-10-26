MAGABomber Van! Twitter Reacts To Mail Bomb Suspect’s Arrest

A suspect has been arrested for mailing pipe bombs to critics of Donald Trump. The suspect is reportedly a man in his fifties and was arrested in Plantation, Florida. Despite what Republicans like Candace Owens want to believe, the man appears to be a stone-cold Trump supporter.
See a photo of his alleged van.
His name is reportedly Cesar Sayoc Jr., 56, of Aventura, Florida, according to Mediaite.com. See his alleged mug shot below.
He is also a registered Republican and his voter registration says he is white. See below:
Twitter is obviously having a field day with this. See some of the hilarious reactions below.
