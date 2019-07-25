CLOSE
Lori Harvey Is Having A Hot Girl Summer With Diddy (Of All People)

Posted July 25, 2019

Lori Harvey/ Diddy

Source: Leon Bennett/ Tony Barson / Getty

We all know that Lori Harvey plays the field (like a man) and next up on her dating chopping block may be Sean “Diddy” Combs.

According to The Daily Mail, the 49-year-old mogul was recently spotted with Steve Harvey’s 22-year-old stepdaughter in New York City wearing coordinating outfits.

 

In addition, the couple were also (sort of) spotted together last week:

 

The rumors of these two have been swirling for a minute with folks catching Lori last month at a Ciroc Party in Hollywood with a large diamond ring. But she was quick to let everyone know that she was not engaged.

“I’m not engaged. Stop believing everything y’all read on a blog,” she wrote on an Instagram story.

Clearly the second these new pics of the couple surfaced, Black Twitter had a lot to say from hailing her for having the best hot girl summer ever to reminding folks that used to date Diddy’s younger son Justin to calling out the fact that Diddy is almost 30 years old than Lori.

Take a look at all this hilariousness:

Lori Harvey Is Having A Hot Girl Summer With Diddy (Of All People) was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

