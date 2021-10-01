The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Celebrating Meek all Week!

Meek Mill just dropped his new album, “Expensive Pain”, today (Friday, October 1, 2021).

Meek Mill fifth full-length studio album, “Expensive Pain”, includes cameos from Lil Baby, Kehlani, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug and more.

While the world raves over how fire Meek’s album is, lets take a minute to highlight that Meek is not only a great rapper, but a great father as well!

Check out photos of Meek with his son’s Papi and Czar (child with Milano).

Look At All These Adorable Moments of Meek and His Two Sons [PHOTOS] was originally published on rnbphilly.com