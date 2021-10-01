Look At All These Adorable Moments of Meek and His Two Sons [PHOTOS]

Celebrating Meek all Week!
Meek Mill just dropped his new album, “Expensive Pain”, today (Friday, October 1, 2021).
Meek Mill fifth full-length studio album, “Expensive Pain”, includes cameos from Lil Baby, Kehlani, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug and more.
While the world raves over how fire Meek’s album is, lets take a minute to highlight that Meek is not only a great rapper, but a great father as well!
Check out photos of Meek with his son’s Papi and Czar (child with Milano).
1.
Love seeing these moments! Meek Mill w/ his youngest born son. #First #BOHH #BlackOwnedHipHop pic.twitter.com/yRlJbqkNop
— SOHH (@sohh_dot_com) December 1, 2020
