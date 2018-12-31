Loni And Her Love James Welch Are In The Bahamas

Posted December 31, 2018

The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women In Entertainment - Red Carpet

Source: Jesse Grant / Getty


Loni Love is following in the footsteps of her Real co-host Tamera and dipped into the White chocolate fountain to find love.

The funny woman is currently in the Bahamas living it up with her boo James Welch, but before you jump to conclusions, the couple are not eloping (per Loni’s IG caption).

Photos of Loni and James date back to November when the couple were in Vegas. Keep scrolling for more pics of Loni and her man.

Loni And Her Love James Welch Are In The Bahamas was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

View this post on Instagram

For @lonilovedaily #joni

A post shared by Loni Love (@comiclonilove) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

10th date...

A post shared by Loni Love (@comiclonilove) on

8.

View this post on Instagram

What a day.... goodnight.

A post shared by Loni Love (@comiclonilove) on

9.

Latest
2017 NBA Finals - Game Five
Warriors Skip White House Visit, Meet with Pres.…
 4 hours ago
01.25.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Gabriel Makes A Critical Mistake
 14 hours ago
01.25.19
Legacy: A Reflection On Voguing, From Ball Culture…
 22 hours ago
01.24.19
#BigMamaTalk: Akbar V Drops New “Choices” Visual
 23 hours ago
01.24.19
Teedra Moses or Amy Winehouse: Which Singer Had…
 24 hours ago
01.24.19
Teairra Mari’s Revenge Porn Lawsuit Thrown Out After…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Shay Pops Off On Jojo For…
 2 days ago
01.24.19
Blocboy JB Sues Epic Games, ‘Fortnite’ For Stealing…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Sets 2019 Off With New Song…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Drops New Track, “Middle Child” [NEW…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
‘Widows’ Is Out On Digital Release Today &…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Girls Need Love, Too: 4 Interesting Facts About…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
15 Things That Happened 20 Years Ago And…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Chris Brown Planning To Sue Woman Who Accused…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Woman Speaks Out After Alleged Sexual Assault Inside…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Chris Brown Released From Custody In Paris, Blasts…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close