LOL: Lil Durk Gave These Rappers Nicknames

Lil Durk is the king of nicknames. The Chicago rapper goes by many nicknames like “The Voice”, “Durkio” & his newest nickname the internet gave him “The Cook”.

Upon the release of his collab project with Lil Baby ‘The Voice of the Heroes‘ the internet has gone wild. Fans had to wait a few more days as the dynamic duo decided to push back the date out of respect of the late great DMX’s album release.

As you can see with the name of the album ‘The Voice of the Heroes’ Smurk, (yes, another nickname) got some explaining to do. Lil Baby has been given a new nickname from Lil Durk and that is “The Hero”. Pretty fitting right? Let’s go down the list of each rapper Durk has given a nickname to.

Which nickname is your favorite?

