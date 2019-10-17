Live, Work, Pose! 20 Times Indya Moore Gave Us Life With Their Red Carpet Lewks!

Whether it’s playing Angel on Pose or modeling for Louis Vuitton, Indya Moore is a force to be reckoned with.
Most importantly, they never lived their life with the mantra of “shut up and act” or “shut up and pose.” As an actress, model and trans person, they have always used their platform to raise awareness around the issues and violence Black trans women face and to check folks transphobia on Twitter.
(Remember when she wore those keepsake earrings remembering the murdered Black trans women this year?)
Thank you Aree, for sharing your keepsake earings so I could bring my sister's with me tonight. Just Like me these women dare to exhaust their freedom to exist by being visible, however, instead of being celebrated, they were punished for it. While we make up .6 percent of the American population, The life expectancy of trans women/femmes is 35 years old. Existence that requires bravery is not freedom. A life that requires bravery is not free. I accept this award in honor of the truth that The best award and the award we all deserve is to be able to get home safe. I accept this award in good faith that my recognition doesn't lead to the Erasure of other trans and GNC folks who also deserve health care, housing safety in visibility, magazine covers, runways, leading film and tv roles, doctorates degrees, high school diplomas, college educations and representation everywhere. Jewelry @kbhjewels Make up @aerieldandrea Hair @monaeartistry Style @iancogneato dress @oscardelarenta repost • @beadsbyaree The first “Keepsake” earring was created to honor my Iya (godmother) who passed this April. Not knowing what to do in the darkest times of my life, I held on to love. I was inspired by love and representation of it. In each frame I inserted images of my sisters who my Iya has raised. They carry her in their faces and are a reminder of her presence to me simply by being themselves. We’re all entangled. We may look like one person but we show up as many. @iancogneato contacted me with a mission for the earrings. He was prepping @indyamoore to receive the honor of Cover of the Year for ELLE at @dailyfrontrow. They wanted to pay tribute to and also build awareness for the 16 (now 17) trans women who were murdered this year in the USA. The issue is so pressing that after creating the earring and three days before the event, Bailey Reeves, a 17 year old girl from Baltimore was killed. For her, Indya carried a frame around with her face. @indyamoore’s jewelry served as an altar and their speech was both a prayer for the future and a call to action. In their hour of celebration they put their trans sisters in the forefront.
lndya is such a light and can literally shut down any red carpet their grace. So to celebrate that innate sense of style, spunk, and tenaciousness, here are 20 times they gave us our entire life with their lewks!
Live, Work, Pose! 20 Times Indya Moore Gave Us Life With Their Red Carpet Lewks! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com