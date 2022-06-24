This is an unfortunate day in America for many women.
The U.S. Supreme Court voted Friday to ban Roe vs. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that guaranteed the right to an abortion.
In the 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court ruled that “the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion.”
Abortion laws and restrictions vary by state and, now the federal protection has been overturned, abortion will not be accessible everywhere in the U.S.
Here is where abortion laws stand in each state, as reported by the Guttmacher Institute:
List of States Where Abortions are Legal and Illegal was originally published on rnbphilly.com
1. Alabama- Likely To Be Illegal
Has a full abortion ban from 2019 that is likely to be enforced, and a pre-Roe ban that could be brought back.
2. Alaska- Legal
Has abortion protections in place.
3. Arizona- Uncertain, Likely Illegal
Has a pre-Roe abortion ban that is unlikely to be enforced. The Republican governor has said the state’s 15-week ban, passed earlier this year, supersedes the previous ban.
4. Arkansas- Illegal
5. California- Legal
Has abortion protections in place.
6. Colorado- Legal
Has abortion protections in place.
7. Connecticut- Legal
Has abortion protections in place.
8. Delaware- Legal
Has abortion protections in place.
9. District of Columbia- Legal
Has abortion protections in place.
10. Florida- Uncertain
11. Georgia- Likely To be Illegal
Has a six-week ban from 2019 that is pending in the courts and would likely take effect.
12. Hawaii- Likely To Remain Legal
Has abortion protections in place.
13. Idaho – Illegal Within 30 Days
Has a trigger ban that will take effect 30 days after Roe is overturned.
14. Illinois- Likely To Remain Legal
Has abortion protections in place.
15. Indiana- Uncertain, Likely to Ban
Has a Republican governor who has expressed interest in convening a special session to pass new antiabortion laws.
16. Iowa- Likely to Ban
Has a six-week ban from 2018 that was ruled unconstitutional but could be brought back. The state has a Republican governor and a Republican-led legislature.
17. Kansas – Uncertain
Will hold a statewide referendum in August on a constitutional amendment that would eliminate abortion protections recognized in a state Supreme Court ruling.
18. Kentucky- Illegal Within 30 Days
Has a trigger ban that takes effect immediately. No waiting period or certification is required.
19. Louisiana- Illegal Within 30 Days
Has a trigger ban that takes effect immediately. No waiting period or certification is required.
20. Maine- Legal
Has abortion protections in place.
21. Maryland- Legal
Has abortion protections in place.
22. Massachusetts- Legal
Has abortion protections in place.
23. Michigan- Uncertain
Has a pre-Roe abortion ban that has been temporarily blocked by the courts. The Democratic governor and Democratic attorney general, who said they would not enforce the ban, are both are up for reelection this year.
24. Minnesota- Legal
Has abortion protections in place.
25. Mississippi- Illegal Within 30 Days
Has a trigger ban that will take effect within days. The state’s attorney general must first certify the court’s decision.
26. Missouri- Illegal Within 30 Days
Has a trigger ban that will take effect within days. The state’s attorney general must first certify the court’s decision.
27. Montana- Uncertain
Has abortion protections in the state constitution. The Republican governor and a Republican-controlled legislature may choose to pursue an abortion ban.
28. Nebraska- Uncertain
Has a Republican governor who expressed interest in convening a special session to pass new antiabortion laws, but a recent vote to create a trigger ban narrowly failed in the legislature.
29. Nevada- Legal
Has abortion protections in place.
30. New Hampshire- Likely to Remain Legal
Has no explicit abortion protections, but the Republican governor said abortion will remain safe and legal. The legislature is led by Republicans.
31. New Jersey- Legal
|Has abortion protections in place.
32. New Mexico- Likely to Remain Legal
Has no explicit abortion protections, but abortion is likely to remain legal.
33. New York- Legal
Has no explicit abortion protections, but abortion is likely to remain legal.
34. North Carolina- Uncertain
The Republican-controlled legislature may try to pass new antiabortion laws. The Democratic governor, who has vetoed past antiabortion legislation, will be up for reelection in 2024.
35. North Dakota- Illegal Within 30 Days
Has a trigger ban that will take effect within 30 days after the state’s legislative council approves the state attorney general’s certification.
36. Ohio- Likely To Be Illegal
Has a six-week ban blocked by courts that is likely to be enforced.
37. Oklahoma- Illegal
Has a full ban is already in effect. The state also has a trigger ban.
38. Oregon- Legal
Has abortion protections in place.
39. Pennsylvania- Uncertain
Has a Republican-led legislature that may try to pass new antiabortion laws. The Democratic governor, who has vetoed past antiabortion legislation, is up for reelection this year.
40. Rhode Island- Legal
Has abortion protections in place.
41. South Carolina- Likely to Be Illegal
Has a six-week ban blocked by courts that is likely to be enforced.
42. South Dakota- Illegal Within 30 Days
Has a trigger ban that will take effect immediately. No waiting period or certification is required.
43. Tennessee- Illegal Within 30 Days
Has a trigger ban that will take effect 30 days after Roe is overturned.
44. Texas- Illegal Within 30 Days
Has a six-week ban that is already in effect and a full trigger ban that will take effect 30 days after Roe is overturned.
45. Utah- Illegal Within 30 Days
Has a trigger ban that will take effect within days. The state’s legislative general counsel must first certify the court’s decision.
46. Vermont- Legal
Has abortion protections in place.
47. Virginia- Uncertain
Has no explicit abortion protections, but abortion is likely to remain legal if Democrats hold the state Senate in 2023.
48. Washington- Legal
Has abortion protections in place.
49. West Virginia- Likely To be Illegal
50. Wisconsin- Uncertain
Has a pre-Roe abortion ban that the Democratic governor and Democratic attorney general say they will not enforce.
51. Wyoming- Illegal Within 30 Days
Has a trigger ban that will take effect within 30 days. The governor must first certify the court’s decision.