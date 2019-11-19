CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

LHHHS6: Zellswag’s Bedazzled Clothing Line Yields Mixed Results

Posted November 18, 2019

Concreet Official Launch And Mixer

Source: Maury Phillips / Getty


Zellswag spends most of his time on Love and Hip-Hop Hollywood being a messy bish. However, on tonight’s episode, he actually showed some fruit of the labor he’s always talking about. In case you’re wondering what he does, he is allegedly a stylist and creative director. I say “allegedly,” not to be shady, but because there are a lot of people on this show that pop up with a self-labeled claim to fame.

Anyway, Zellswag debuted a new song and his clothing line—the clothing line he has been talking about all season amid the messy antics.

As you can see, it wasn’t remarkable stuff, but also not the worst, and the internet obviously took notice. Some reactions were shady while others were positive. Keep reading for what the tweets are saying.

LHHHS6: Zellswag’s Bedazzled Clothing Line Yields Mixed Results  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Latest
Idris Elba Joins Cast Of ‘The Harder They…
 2 days ago
11.25.19
Kenyan Teacher Donates 80 Percent Of His Salary…
 2 days ago
11.25.19
Howard University Teams Up With Amazon Studios To…
 2 days ago
11.25.19
Five-Year-Old Drummer Receives Scholarship Offer From Alcorn State…
 2 days ago
11.25.19
Londynn B Talks Rhythm And Flow, Adjusting To…
 2 days ago
11.25.19
Thanksgiving Clapback Season Is Here And Folks Are…
 3 days ago
11.25.19
Can You Believe It: These Super Talented Artists…
 3 days ago
11.25.19
Black Women Entrepreneurs Acquire Fashion Fair Cosmetics
 4 days ago
11.25.19
A Museum Honoring Harriet Tubman’s Legacy Is Coming…
 4 days ago
11.25.19
Chase Consumer Banking CEO Appointed To Join Nike’s…
 4 days ago
11.25.19
Team USA Names Simone Biles Female Athlete Of…
 4 days ago
11.25.19
Meet The Black Woman Behind Vegas’ Best Multicultural…
 6 days ago
11.21.19
20 items
Celebrity Babies Born In 2019
 6 days ago
11.25.19
11 items
Ms. Tanqueray Lead The Way For These Strippers…
 6 days ago
11.25.19
Father Of Foul: All The Times Future Was…
 6 days ago
11.21.19
This Is The Rudy Giuliani Who Black People…
 6 days ago
11.21.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close