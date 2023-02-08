LeBron James Now NBA’s All-Time Leading Scorer, Surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar #ScoringKing

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

LeBron James and his still-ongoing career are the stuff of legend despite the heavy criticism he continues to endure from pundits and couch potatoes alike. The Ohio native and future Hall of Famer became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer Tuesday night (Feb. 7), surpassing the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

LeBron James, 38, broke the all-time scoring record during a contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder lead by the explosive young core of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, and Jalen Williams. The Lakers hosted the Thunder and the game was largely competitive throughout with James leading all scorers with 38 points.

The moment occurred in the third quarter and while it wasn’t some fancy shot from the corner or a thunderous dunk, it was a sweet 14-foot fadeaway jumper that sealed the moment for King James. In a classy move, Abdul-Jabbar, one of the most beloved Lakers players of all time, congratulated James mid-court with NBA commissioner Adam Silver flanking him.

James allowed himself to crack emotionally if just for a moment, breaking a record that many thought would never get eclipsed, and has existed for four decades, almost as old as James is. The chants of MVP from the crowd were justified as well, as James continues to play at a very high level at an age when most players are already long retired or on the way out of the league.

The Western Conference is highly competitive this season and while the Lakers are in 13th place, they’re just two games from contending for the play-in game and a late-season run could be possible. That said, there are a lot of games left in the 2022-23 season so it’s anyone’s ballgame.

For now, let’s congratulate the Scoring King, LeBron James, on this historic moment. Keep scrolling to see reactions from some of James’ peers and others on social media.

Photo: MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images / Getty

