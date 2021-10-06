The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

The internet went from “I think I’m Big Meech!” to I think i’m BIG CRUSHIN’ on Lil Meech!

Big Meech’s son, Lil Meech has Twitter in a HEADLOCK with his jaw-dropping looks! BMF series has begun and everyone is loving the story of Big Meech and the BMF family. Now, you know the internet has a mind of its own right? Many people are drooling over their newest celebrity crush Demetrius Flenory Jr. aka Lil Meech. The Detriot native is 21 years old and has found his passion for acting.

During the BMF Premiere, Lil Meech spoke about how important it was for him to play the role of his father, Big Meech in the show.

It’s time we get to these pictures people! Check out all the photos of the fine young brother, Lil Meech below.

RELATED: Big Meech Wins Sentence Reduction, Granted Early Release

RELATED: Lil Meech Talks to K.Samone At The BMF Premiere [Video]

RELATED: Young Thug, Gunna & Lil Meech Pay Homage to BMF at Red Carpet Premiere [Video]

HOMEPAGE

LAWD: Why Is Lil Meech So Fine?! [Photos] was originally published on hotspotatl.com