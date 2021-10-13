LaVar Ball Unveils Big Baller Brand’s $695 “Luxury Lifestyle” Sneaker, Twitter Spots The Jig Immediately

LaVar Ball and Big Baller Brand are officially back in the sneaker business.
LaMelo Ball made a splash Tuesday (Oct.12) when the Charlotte Hornets second-year NBA player revealed his first signature with PUMA. His dad, LaVar Ball, figured why not join in on the fun and decided it would also be an excellent time to announce the return of the Big Baller Brand with the reveal of the brand’s “luxury lifestyle” sneakers.
The sneakers, which are blatant rip-offs of the Stan Smith or the now-popular Alexander McQueen high fashion sneaker your favorite Hip-Hop loves to wear, were designed by the last Ball standing that is repping the brand not named LaVar, LiAngelo. Besides the lazy design, what stands out is the sneaker’s outrageous $695 asking price.
When buying a “luxury sneaker,” high-price points are nothing new. Still, when your brand is notorious for making low-quality footwear, that is a reach to ask customers to pony over so much money. The first Lonzo Ball signature sneaker was so bad that Ball ditched wearing them while playing because they kept falling apart. So you can’t blame people for being skeptical when it comes to this latest endeavor. Lonzo is currently balling in the late Kobe Bryant’s signature Nike sneaker, basically saying he isn’t putting a pair of BBB sneakers on his feet again.
As you can imagine, the announcement of the “luxury lifestyle” sneakers sparked plenty of reactions, mostly jokes and negative.
Listen, we want to see BBB succeed. We’re all for Black-owned businesses flourishing, but the BBB is hustling backward. LiAngelo Ball is still not a big name despite being on the cusp of finally landing on an NBA team’s bench after signing a G-League contract, but he’s not someone who people care what sneakers he is wearing. Also, the kicks are straight-up ugly, and that “I told you so” writing on one of the silhouettes got them looking like clown shoes.
You can peep more reactions to BBB’s new “luxury lifestyle” sneakers in the gallery below.
—
Photo: Big Baller Brand / BBB “Luxury Lifestyle” Sneakers
1.
— Max Wolf (@11Wolfninja) October 13, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
LOL
2.
Not the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives 4’s pic.twitter.com/zjUUUtl2VN
— Humans Person (@TweetsFlyinHigh) October 13, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Howling.
3.
You expect us to pay for some BBC ice cream 2005 Pharrell’s for $600+ pic.twitter.com/W29wXdYmCo
— Strictly Business (@overachievers) October 13, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Yikes.
4.
Would love to see him win some more and have shoes be successful… but this ain’t it pic.twitter.com/9wxq5dc1Xz
— SC MC (@OGFuriousStyles) October 13, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
We felt this one.
5.
Lavar ball getting inspired by phat farm is hilarious
— Flip SZN (@RetrosnAir95s) October 13, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Chillll.
6.
This man Lavar Ball puttin out 700$ casual shoes that look like bowling shoes
— Taymon Brown (@StraightStunna_) October 13, 2021
7.
No way Lavar Ball is charging $900 for these lmao pic.twitter.com/pXh4k4PzWF
— Headless Royce (@HeadbandRoyce) October 13, 2021
8.
Lavar Ball just slapped his logo on some Alexander McQueens & charging mfs $900 for a plagiarized shoe
— ShaunCon (@TruSeff) October 12, 2021
9.
Those LaVar Ball shoes are giving my heels blisters just looking at them. https://t.co/PuLFHndf0d
— JNAV (@JNAVLA) October 12, 2021
10.
Lavar Ball introduces Big Bowler Brand pic.twitter.com/NoBb8b1aW1
— Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) October 13, 2021
LaVar Ball Unveils Big Baller Brand’s $695 “Luxury Lifestyle” Sneaker, Twitter Spots The Jig Immediately was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
LOL
2.
Howling.
3.
Yikes.
4.
We felt this one.
5.
Chillll.