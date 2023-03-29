Lauryn Hill & Megan Thee Stallion Headline Essence Festival 2023

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Lauryn Hill and Megan Thee Stallion have been chosen to headline the upcoming star-studded Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans, Louisiana. The dates for the festival are Thursday, June 29 to Sunday, July 3.

Meg is still returning to form as a superstar in the spotlight following her highly publicized legal proceedings with rapper Tory Lanez, and healing Essence Fest is just one of many performances she has scheduled over the summer. Hill, in honor and recognition of the 25 years it’s been since she dropped The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, will be performing the entire album at the festival.

For more details on the Essence Festival of Culture from their website, [click here].

Keep scrolling to see who else you can see at the country’s largest celebration of African-American culture and music!

