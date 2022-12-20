Last-Minute Gifts For The Wildest People In Your Family

It’s that time again, people!
Ok, well, it’s actually been that time, but this week is sure to be a heavy period of shopping for all the procrastinators of the world and those just too busy working in order to even afford the gift-giving season. If you’ll be one of the many celebrating Christmas in a few days, thankfully there’s still some time left to get the perfect presents for everyone in your family. As an added bonus, we even curated a cool list of last-minute gifts tailored to the more “eccentric” members that you call kinfolk.
Oh, and if you haven’t done it already, finally get that tree up too!
It’s perfectly understandable to wait until the last minute to start getting gifts. The pre-holiday sales? The post-holiday sales? The simple sport of holiday shopping? There’s more than a handful of reasons why now is the perfect time to start checking off the names on your Christmas list.
The items you’ll see below vary based category and the person getting it, ranging from music tickets to some of the most anticipated concerts of 2023 for that audiophile in your life or the latest tech for your Metaverse-obsessed cousin. Oh yeah, and we even looked out for the freak aunties out there, too — sex toys galore!
In short, follow this helpful shopping guide and you’ll be guaranteed to go down in holiday history as Santa’s best helper. Think of it as our gift this season to you and the ones you love the most. You’re welcome in advanced!
Keep scrolling to check out a range of perfect last-minute gifts that your family will be very grateful for later. Just make sure to pick the right gift for the right one:
1. Fun Factory “BIG BOSS XL” Vibrator – $139.99
The Unfiltered Auntie That Can’t Stop Telling Stories About Freaknik ’92.
2. Soulja Boy x Sprayground “SOULJA BEAR” Backpack – $150.00
Your Badass Brother Who’s Starting To Learn About Style, But Still Likes Toys.
3. Boohoo Faux Fur Collar Detail Bomber Jacket – $22.00 (at 60% off)
Your Favorite Fashionista Sister That Never Turns Down A Party
4. Z2 Comics x Jason Derulo ‘UZO’ Graphic Novel – $19.99
You Baby Cousin That Loves Pop Stars As Much As She Loves Pokémon
5. Meta Quest Pro – $1,499.99
Your Tech-Obsessed Dad With Dreams Of Funding The Family On NFTs
6. PlayStation®5 Digital Edition Console – $399.99
Your Twin Cousins Who Have No Idea What A SEGA Genesis Is
7. The ‘Who Is Jill Scott? Words & Sounds Vol. 1’ 23rd Anniversary Tour Tickets – Starting At $110.00
Your Musically-Inclined Mom Who Lowkey-Highkey Sings In The Shower Every Morning
8. Nocheluna Sotol by Lenny Kravitz – $85.99
Your Veteran Uncle Who Can Drink A Sailor And/Or Fish Under The Table
9. Janet Jackson: Together Again Tour With Special Guest Ludacris – Starting At $294.95
Your Hip-As-Hell Grandma With Zero Hip Problems Who Can Recite “I Get Lonely” Word-For-Word
10. Apple Watch Ultra – $799.99
Your Smart Device-Obsessed Son Using Tech To Stay Fit — We Recommend Future Fitness!
11. Duke & Dame Salted Caramel Flavored Whiskey – Starting at $28.99
Your Hubby That Knows How To Handle His Liquor….And Beer. And Pretty Much Anything With Alcohol
12. Tracy’s Dog OG Pro 2 Clitoral Sucking Vibrator – $59.99
Your Wife Who Misses You When You’re Away Making The Money