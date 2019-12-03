Lashana Lynch damn near broke the Internet on Tuesday!

The Captain Marvel actress dropped her character poster for the upcoming James film, Bond No Time To Die. And babeeeeeee…it’s LIT!

Wearing all-black like the omen and a machine gun to match, Lynch’s Nomi definitely looks like she’s not the one to mess with.

As we previously reported in July, sources revealed that Lynch would play the first female 007 Bond-ish character In No Time To Die. The film, directed by the very fine directed by Cary Fukunaga, centers on James Bond, who has retired, but when his friend enlists his help in the search for a missing scientist, he comes back to the spy life. But he realizes the scientist was kidnapped, Bond must confront a danger the likes of which the world has never seen before.

While there were haters who couldn’t stand the idea of a Black woman being positioned in a traditionally white role, the 31-year-old actress has just brushed the criticism off her shoulders.

“It doesn’t dishearten me,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in November. “It makes me feel quite sad for some people because their opinions, they’re not even from a mean place — they’re actually from a sad place.”

Adding, “It’s not about me. People are reacting to an idea, which has nothing to do with my life,” she added.

But be clear: Back then and even more now, Black folks were ALWAYS hyped for Lynch to embark on this cinematic journey. We see you sis, and we got you!

Take a look at Black Twitter celebrating this whole new level of bada**ery:

Lashana Lynch Is Serving Up Fierce Bada** Realness In New Bond Movie Poster was originally published on hellobeautiful.com