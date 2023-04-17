The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Lamar Jackson is trending on Twitter again, and it has a lot to do with Jalen Hurts’ historic new NFL contract.

Hurts, the quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles, just landed a 5-year, $255 million contract extension. The offer comes with $179.304 million in guaranteed money, along with a no-trade clause. Hurts’ agent Nicole Lynn, a Black woman, is the president of football operations at Klutch Sports Group, and the first woman of color to broker such a historic contract.

The new deal was reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Hurts extension is now the highest per-year contract in NFL history.

Now many are wondering what this news means for Lamar Jackson.

The Baltimore Ravens QB has been embroiled in a back-and-forth negotiation with his club for years. Jackson is reportedly seeking guaranteed dollars in the realm of what Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson received, which is $230 million. The Ravens apparently don’t see it that way, and instead of securing the extension, they slapped Jackson with a non-exclusive franchise tag at a price of $32.4 million, but for just one season. Because that tag is non-exclusive, other teams have the chance to offer Jackson a contract – but the Ravens could ultimately match it and keep him.

So, the ultimate question is – does Jackson now have more leverage after the new Hurts deal? Or less?

Twitter, of course, has several thoughts on that matter. While many fans agree that this could help Jackson secure his long-awaited major payday, others aren’t so sure that the Hurts deal won’t hurt Jackson in the short term.

Keep scrolling to see some of the ongoing conversations, and don’t forget to drop us a comment and let us know where you stand!

‘Lamar’ Trends on Twitter Following Historic Jalen Hurts Deal was originally published on wzakcleveland.com