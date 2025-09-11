Lamar Jackson Apologizes For Putting Hands On Helmet-Slapping Fan But Tells Him To “Just Chill Next Time”

Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season is barely over, and we’ve already got overzealous fans doing too much.

During the third quarter of Sunday’s game, where the Baltimore Ravens took on the Buffalo Bills, the former scored when Lamar Jackson threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

The Ravens ran down the sideline, celebrating the TD, when a fan —wearing a red Bills jersey no less— pushed Jackson in the helmet, and he responded with a two-handed shove of his own, pushing the fan back into his seat.

After he was identified, he was not only kicked out of the game, but according to a league spokesperson, “In coordination with the Bills, the individual is banned from all NFL games and events.”

At a press conference yesterday, he addressed the commotion, apologizing to the fan, admitting he forgot the environment he was in. However, he also advised the fan to “Just chill next time. You can talk trash, but keep your hands to yourself.”

The media then asked if he also knew about the bottles being thrown at the Ravens during the game, leading Jackson to show some team pride.

“That’s crazy, stuff like that shouldn’t be happening, this is not WWE. I have never seen none of our fans do anything like that to opposing teams,” he said. “So just keep it football. Talk trash, but keep it that way, and keep your hands and your objects to yourself.”

Right after Sunday’s game, he talked about what was going through his mind, admitting that he shouldn’t have reacted the way he did

“I seen him slap D-Hop. … And then he slapped me,” Jackson told the media. “He’s talking, so I just forgot where I was for a little bit. You got to think in those situations, we got security out there, let security handle it. I let my emotion get the best of me. Hopefully, it won’t happen again. I’ll learn from that.”

The helmet slapping moment was undoubtedly overshadowed by the historic collapse of the Ravens in the fourth quarter. Despite an offensively dominant performance by the Ravens, they allowed the Bills to score 16 unanswered points in the final 4 minutes of the game to win 41-40.

See social media’s reaction to the interaction below.

