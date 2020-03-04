CLOSE
Kylie Jenner Is Getting Roasted Online On Her Crooked Toe

Posted 24 hours ago

Kylie Jenner has been soaking up all the sun she can poolside with her sister Kendall.

The link up didn’t happen if they didn’t take photos right?! Rest assure you they took eye catching photos.

After the internet was being googly eyed over the pictures of the stunning sisters. The trolls walked in the room and the rest was history. A fan online proceeded to zoom in on Kylie Jenner’s feet to point out she had a crooked toe.

Kylie clapped back right away and cleared up why they look crooked and also said she has “cute ass feet”.

 

Kylie Jenner Is Getting Roasted Online On Her Crooked Toe  was originally published on 1039hiphop.com

1.

2.

View this post on Instagram

DAY 1 💚

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

rise and fucking shine

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

4.

View this post on Instagram

what’s meant for me will always be 🤎

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

