CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Spending Some Sisterly Time Under The Sun [Photos]

Posted March 8, 2020

The Kardashians/Jenners had some good ol sisterly time bonding under the sun. The Kardashian tan sessions look like most peoples vacations. Only difference is this is a weekly thing for them. Kim & Kylie spent some time together poolside where they were later accompanied by Kourtney & Khloe Kardashian. Whenever all these sisters together, our newsfeed go crazy by some sexy bikini pictures of all the sisters. Check out the recap of their tan session below, maybe you’ll catch a tan by looking at some of the pictures!

Related: Kylie Jenner Is On The Beach Showin’ OFF! [Photos]

Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Spending Some Sisterly Time Under The Sun [Photos]  was originally published on 1039hiphop.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

Yin 🤎 Yang 🖤

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

wear your sunscreen

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

The circle of life.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Latest
Family Business: Zaya Wade Walks Her First Red…
 18 hours ago
03.09.20
RHOAS12: Kenya’s Karma Is Why You Don’t Squander…
 1 day ago
03.09.20
Apple Bottom Back: Fly Fashion Brands That The…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
Who Run The World: 10 Things Women Can…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
4 items
Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Spending Some Sisterly…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
Bow Wow Collapse On Stage During His Concert…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
You’re A True 90’s Kid If You Remember…
 3 days ago
03.09.20
Tried It: Urban Hydration’s Vanilla Everything Mist Gives…
 3 days ago
03.09.20
20 items
Viral Video Of Toddler Crying That She’s ‘Ugly’…
 3 days ago
03.09.20
5 items
5 Photos Of Shaq Before His REAL Hairline…
 4 days ago
03.09.20
4 items
Jaw Dropper: Dani Leigh D.R. Vacation Photos
 4 days ago
03.09.20
5 items
THE WAIT IS OVER: Lil Uzi Vert Drops…
 4 days ago
03.09.20
Carl Crawford Speaks On Dispute With Megan Thee…
 4 days ago
03.06.20
2 items
Kehlani Is Out Here Sitting Pretty! [Photos]
 5 days ago
03.09.20
13 items
After Losing Bet To Dwyane Wade, Shaquille O’Neal…
 5 days ago
03.05.20
5 items
Nicki Minaj’s Hubby Kenneth Petty Arrested For Failing…
 5 days ago
03.05.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close