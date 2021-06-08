Kanye44: Fans On Twitter Celebrate Kanye West On His 44th Birthday

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Kanye West has earned the right to be considered one of the top creative geniuses of his time and is still continuing to contribute to the worlds of fashion and music. Today is the Chicago native’s 44th birthday, and fans on Twitter are saluting the young legend.

West was born in Atlanta in 1977 to Ray West, a photojournalist, and the late Dr. Donda West, an English professor. After his parents split, West moved north to Chicago with Dr. West and was raised in a middle-class environment, and was reportedly an excellent student as expected as the child of an educator.

Dion “No I.D.” Wilson, one of the top music executives today, served as an early mentor for West, inspiring him as a teenager to purchase his first drum machine and sampler. West’s music dreams clashed slightly with his mother’s desire for him to go into college considering his academic prowess, but the call of music was strong.

Over the course of his career, West has released nine studio albums, two live albums, three compilation albums for his G.O.O.D. Music imprint, and one visual album. He is also a top fashion designer, with collaborations with Nike, adidas, and now a new partnership with The Gap, a clothing store he worked in as a young man.

West has endured some controversy of late due to his political ambitions, including a failed presidential run and aligning with former President Donald Trump, an issue some say caused considerable strain on his marriage to Kim Kardashian.

Usually active on social media and in music, West has been unusually silent in the past few weeks with scant appearances here and there, no doubt refining what his next big venture will be.

