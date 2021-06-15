The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Fans of Joseline’s Cabaret got an eye full during the latest episode of the reality television series. The self-appointed “Puerto Rican Princess” has been known to show a little skin in the past, but this go round, Joseline Hernandez took it all off in an uncensored scene that quickly began trending on Twitter.

|| RELATED: Wendy Williams and Joseline Hernandez Face Off on TV ||

|| RELATED: Joseline Hernandez Reveals Worst Reality TV Moments ||

Following the episode’s premiere, Hernandez took to Twitter to celebrate her trending triumph. Of course, social media had lots to say about the show’s scantily clad pool scene.

See a censored version of the now infamous nude scene in the gallery, plus Twitter’s reaction to the latest episode of Joseline’s Cabaret.

Joseline Hernandez Gets Twitter Hot & Bothered With Fully Nude TV Scene was originally published on wzakcleveland.com