Influencer, Jordyn Woods has dodged all the Coronavirus hype an took a $20 trip down to Dubai to soak up in the sun (while we all dodge this virus). Woods, known for being a long time friend of Kylie Jenner and the Kardashians, has up’ed her popularity since the recent friendship breakup.

Her recent trip to Dubai was one to reflect on where Woods ended her trip saying, “what a trip this has been, is life even real right now.. being here has been an amazing distraction/work trip and now I have to take in the fact that I’m about to fly home soon to empty stores and quarantine but I thank God for allowing me to be here another day and I pray we all can find the strength to make it day by day in this crazy time we live in. thank you for the beautiful stay”.

Welcome back to the madness Jordyn!

Related: Kylie Jenner Is On The Beach Showin’ OFF! [Photos]

Jordyn Woods Dubai Vacation Photos was originally published on 1039hiphop.com