Jonathan Majors Dropped From His PR & Management Teams Following Domestic Violence Charges, Twitter Reacts

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

The actor has now been dropped by his longtime talent manager, Entertainment 360. But, according to Variety, the fallout doesn’t stop there, as The Lede Company, who handled all things PR for Majors, dropped him last month too.

The Creed III actor and fashion house Valentino also reportedly “mutually agreed” that he would not attend the annual Met Gala on behalf of the brand.

The 33-year-old has already wrapped shooting season 2 of Disney+’s Loki where he plays Kang the Conqueror, but there have reportedly been no talks of recasting that role yet.

All of the cutting ties result from Majors getting arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend three weeks ago in New York City. TMZ reported that the woman had cuts, redness and marks on her face due to an argument in a taxi over Majors texting another woman.

Five days later, Majors’ lawyer Priya Chaudhry tried to smooth over the allegations by saying her client was innocent and that recanted statements and text messages would prove it.

In the released text messages, the alleged victim takes the blame for the events, attempting to explain away the police summoning.

“Please let me know you’re okay when you get this. They assured me that you won’t be charged. They said they had to arrest you as protocol when they saw the injuries on me and they knew we had a fight. I’m so angry that they did. And I’m sorry you’re in this position,” the texts read. “Will make sure nothing happens about this. I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone. I only just got out of hospital. Just call me when you’re out. I love you.”

The text messages didn’t help Majors’ case in the court of public opinion, and the video that promised to prove his innocence was never released.

Majors will appear in court on May 8 to face charges for harassment and assault from the New York City’s District Attorney.

Now that he’s been dropped by his representation, Twitter thinks it may really be over for Majors. See the reactions below.

Jonathan Majors Dropped From His PR & Management Teams Following Domestic Violence Charges, Twitter Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com