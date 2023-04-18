Jonathan Majors Dropped By Talent Manager & PR Firm, Twitter Reacts

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Jonathan Majors continues to experience a spectacular fall from grace in the wake of an alleged domestic violence incident between the actor and his reported girlfriend. Adding to his woes, both the actor’s talent manager and his PR firm dropped Majors as a client this week.

According to an insider who spoke exclusively with Variety, Jonathan Majors will no longer be repped by Entertainment 360, which served as his talent manager. This comes after PR firm the Lede Company reportedly dropped Majors as a client around a month or so.

All of this comes just as Majors was enjoying the fruits of his acting career along with star turns in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the supervillain Kang The Conqueror and a role in the Michael B. Jordan-directed hit, Creed III. Majors held prominent roles prior to the aforementioned acting gigs and it appeared he was elevating himself to a higher stratosphere.

Majors, 33, was arrested in New York on March 25 after an alleged domestic dispute with a woman reported to be his girlfriend ended in the actor being charged with assault and harassment. Police responded to a 911 call that night with Majors being led away in cuffs. The woman suffered minor injuries to the head and neck according to police accounts.

The legal team for Majors immediately denied the reports of domestic violence and criminal defense lawyer Priya Chaudhry shared a series of texts from the woman that was meant to clear Majors’ name but instead shed more doubt on his innocence according to some.

With the news of Entertainment 360 and Lede Company dropping Jonathan Majors as a client, many on Twitter are seemingly vindicated in assessing the incident as domestic violence and are further condemning the man.

Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

