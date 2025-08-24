Joint Michael Jordan & Kobe Bryant Basketball Card Sells For World Record $12.9M

NBA fans can endlessly debate their GOATs, but one thing they can’t argue is that Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant’s names are always rounding out their top five.

If you’re a special memorabilia collector with deep pockets who prefers to remain anonymous, you don’t have to pick, as one special card features both of the legends.

According to Heritage Auction House, a basketball card called an Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Dual Logoman sold for $12,932,000, making it the most expensive sports card of all time after breaking the record at the company’s Summer Platinum Night Sports Auction event Saturday night.

The one of one featuring images of Jordan and Bryant, stitched NBA logos from their game-worn jerseys, and each of their autographs. Kobe’s patch is the iconic NBA-branded red, white, and blue, while Jordan’s gold-hued one means it’s from the NBA’s 50th season in 1996–97, which is the same year Kobe was drafted.

Back in July, Chris Ivy, Heritage’s Director of Sports Auctions, spoke about the rarity and meaningfulness of the 2007-08 card, which now can never be duplicated given Bryant’s death in a 2020 helicopter crash alongside his daughter Gigi.

“The demand for this card is astronomical, which makes sense, because it has everything, including photos, jersey patches, and signatures from two of the greatest players who ever stepped on the court,” Ivy said.

“The Dual Logoman card offered in this auction is the only example created that includes only Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant – making it the most sought-after example of the incredible Upper Deck Logoman series, and because of Kobe Bryant’s tragic death in 2020, it always will be the only one.”

The Upper Deck Dual Logo Man Series, which ran from 2004-2009, featured several one-of-a-kind pairings, including Michael Jordan and LeBron James, LeBron James and Julius Erving, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson, and a teammate edition with Yao Ming & Tracy McGrady.

Prior to the sale, the most expensive card in memorabilia history was Steph Curry’s 5.9 million 2009-10 rookie card, followed closely by LeBron James’ 2003-04 rookie card, which sold for $5.2 million.

Still, none of the cards touch the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia ever, which is $24.1 million Babe Ruth 1932 World Series jersey, where he said he was going to hit a home run before proceeding to hit it out of the park.

Joint Michael Jordan & Kobe Bryant Basketball Card Sells For World Record $12.9M

