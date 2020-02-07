Jay Electronica took leave of his Ayurvedic steam chamber and took to Twitter to announce that his long-awaited debut album is completely done. While many fans have heard an announcement of this fashion before, some listeners are hopeful that the New Orleans lyricist will produce the body of work.

With no other tweets present in his timeline, Jay Elec shared details of the new album, which appears to have the working title of A Written Testimony.

“Album done,” reads the first tweet of the announcement tweets. It was followed by a tweet of a lyric that read, ‘…my debut album featuring Hov man this is highway robbery.’”

He continued with, “Recorded over 40 days and 40 nights, starting from Dec 26,” and “Releasing in 40 days.”

Jay ended the tweet string with, “A Written Testimony.”

Fans of Jay Elec have heard such promises before only to clutch firmly to dozens of loosely released songs, features, and teaser tracks as they awaited Act II: Patents of Nobility and several songs assumed to be connected to the project have surfaced over the years.

With their patience tested, many have abandoned all hope that Jay Elec will drop and shift the Hip-Hop universe as he did with 2009’s still-potent “Exhibit C” with Just Blaze, and the momentum of that period of time has long fizzled in the eyes of observers.

However, as evidenced by all the chatter and reaction to the album news, which we must fairly say ranges from excitement to reserved skepticism, there apparently exists interest in hearing what Jay Electronica has to say.

Check out the reactions below.

Photo: Getty

Jay Electronica Emerges From Peruvian Shrine, Promises New LP In 40 Days was originally published on hiphopwired.com