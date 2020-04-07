Rapper Benzino has had a long career making music and even showing up on the Love & Hip-Hop ATL. He is well known to be one of the few people not scared to go toe to toe with Eminem.

Granted, however way you think it went he still stepped up to the plate! Years later a young 22-year old artist from New Jersey named Coi Leray has stepped on the scene. As she has made an organic buzz by making good music and dating (now her ex) boyfriend Trippie Redd these are all boosted her popularity.

Years later we find out Coi Leray’s father is Benzino and we are SHOCKED! Check out some pictures of the beautiful Coi Leray below!

Jaw Dropper: Meet Benzino’s Daughter, Coi Leray [Photos] was originally published on rnbphilly.com