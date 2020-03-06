CLOSE
Jaw Dropper: Dani Leigh D.R. Vacation Photos

Posted March 6, 2020

Our lil bebe, Dani Leigh has been working very hard this year. It was only right for her to take a mini vacation and kick back for a second. Dani took us on her vacation  with these photos and MAN!  Ms. Dani Leigh came through with all that body!  Fresh off the vacation their has been rumors of Dani & Da Baby dating. Were crossing our fingers that Da Baby locked that one down. Plot twist, maybe Baby was on the beach taking the picture of our Lil Bebe?? The world may never know.

 

Related: DaniLeigh &amp; Da Baby Dating Rumors Spark After DaniLeigh and His Baby Mama Go At It

1.

View this post on Instagram

She a danceerrrrrr 🤸🏽

A post shared by DANILEIGH🇩🇴 (@iamdanileigh) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

Flooded cause life is a beach ...

A post shared by DANILEIGH🇩🇴 (@iamdanileigh) on

3.

4.

View this post on Instagram

Dominican Mami in Dominican Republic 🇩🇴

A post shared by DANILEIGH🇩🇴 (@iamdanileigh) on

