Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey Donates $15,000 To National Museum of African American Music

Posted December 16, 2019

To continue its commitment to support music and urban artistry, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey announced its support of the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM). The iconic whiskey brand announced that it would be donating $15,000 to the museum that slated to open in Nashville, summer 2020.  The center is being billed as “the only museum dedicated to preserving the legacy and celebrating the accomplishments of the many music genres created, influenced, and inspired by African Americans.”

The generous donation comes in celebration of Jack Daniel’s partnership with the Cult Creative, Art, Beats, and Lyrics, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary. The initiative, which was founded back in 2004, has celebrated artwork from “nationally, and internationally known visual artists who span a variety of styles and genres,” through events that are described as “museum meets concert.”

Jack Daniel's Art, Beats + Lyrics

In a statement announcing Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey contribution, Senior Multicultural Marketing Manager, Brown-Forman, Keenan Harris added:

“For 15 years, AB+L has been a platform dedicated to celebrating culture through music and visual art. Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey is excited to expand the celebration of AB+L to support the anticipated grand opening of the National Museum of African American Music.”

The first-of-its-kind museum will live in the heart of Downtown Nashville, not too far from Jack Daniel distillery in Lynchburg when it officially opens in Summer 2020. In addition to the $15,000 monetary donation, Jack Honey will also be raising money by auctioning off original artwork from traveling AB+L activations.  The virtual auction will begin in January and run till the next and final stop on tour in Chicago, February 14, 2020.

Cassius was invited to attend the AB+L stop in Brooklyn, New York, that featured a spirited performance from Dreamville’s own Bas. The Hip-Hop super group, Little Brother, rocked the tour stop in Miami. For more information about NMAAM and to donate, you can head here. To see photos from AB+L stop in Brooklyn hit the gallery below.

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey Donates $15,000 To National Museum of African American Music  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Jack Daniel's Art, Beats + Lyrics

Jack Daniel's Art, Beats + Lyrics Source:Art, Beats + Lyrics

Photos from Art, Beats + Lyrics event held in Brooklyn, NY, featuring a performance Dreamville artist, Bas. bas,events,jack daniel’s

