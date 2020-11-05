J. Cole Has His Name Flipped To Funny Bizarro World Memes

J. Cole is either a fan’s favorite rapper or target of unjust ridicule depending on the moment. In a new viral moment happening now, the North Carolina rapper’s name is being flipped in hilarious ways on Twitter.

Much like the flip of OnlyFans that kicked off earlier this year, J. Cole’s name is centered in the meme trend by way of changing a detail about him such as his profession and then, a following name that rhymes with his birth-given last name. It should be noted that one of Cole’s artists, Cozz even got in on the act after Van Latham got a joke off.

J Cole gets a strike J bowls https://t.co/X60zduZtah — Cozz (@cody_macc) November 5, 2020

Let’s try our hand:

J. Cole as an election official.

J. Poll

Okay, don’t throw the tomatoes just yet. Check out some actual funny tweets below.

