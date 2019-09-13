Swizz Beatz has been consistent in the game since he first hit the scene back in the late 90’s. 20 years later and the infamous producer is still responsible for some of the hottest songs on the charts today.

See Also: Hitmaka!: Songs You Didn’t Know Were Produced or Written by Yung Berg

Two-decades in a Swizz Beatz is still a force to be reckoned with. But for some reason, folks don’t give credit to anything that happened before social media was a thing. But we’re here to remind you.

Scroll to check out these songs you probably didn’t know Swizz Beatz produced.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Originally posted on: Global Grind

It’s Showtime!: 6 Songs You Probably Didn’t Know Swizz Beatz Produced was originally published on 92q.com