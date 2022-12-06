It Was An OBJ Takeover At The Mavs Game

How many years of experience do you have in radio? Professionally since 2017, but I did radio in college all 4 years. What are three of your hobbies? Videography, going to art and science museums, and collecting cactuses! Where is your hometown? I was born in Sacramento, CA, but I was raised here in Dallas! What makes your personality unique? I’m just a little ball of fun! I love to crack jokes and make people feel good about themselves by giving compliments. Just being down-to-earth, honest, and being optimistic about life will take you a long way. If you attended college, where did you attend? I am a product of the prestigious Prairie View A&M University! After that, I was blessed to get my Master’s degree from Texas Southern University. Both of them are HBCU’s (Historically Black Colleges + Universities).

Odell Beckham Jr. is the talk of the sports world as he continues his search for a new football home. The top two teams in question are his former team the New York Giants and our very own Dallas Cowboys. OBJ came to town yesterday to visit Cowboys staff and take a tour of AT&T Stadium following their 54-19 blowout win over the Colts.

During his time, he got to visit with head coach Mike McCarthy, Cowboys’ owners Jerry and Stephen Jones, along with Will McClay, the team’s executive vice president of player personnel. Beckham, who tore his ACL in the Super Bowl this past February, also met with medical staff and took a physical; he is not expected to work out.

Jerry Jones said during an interview on The Fan, “If this thing works out, it will improve this team now. It will improve it this year. If we don’t have that, then we’re in a positive situation as well. It has to improve us now…And you know, that’s a pretty tall order.”

While OBJ had some down time, his potential new teammates Micah Parson and Trevon Diggs took him for a night out to the Mavs game! The AAC rolled the red carpet out for the ESPY Award Winning Athlete and even had some help from fans recruiting him to the Boys!