Issa Rae’s Fabulous #NYFW Style

As we near the premiere of, Rae has captured the lens of NYFW photogs as she styles her way down the promo trail and through the biggest week in fashion.

Rae has been spotted at shows like Michael Kors where she donned a fabulous emerald-green dress. She looked edgy and chic in a tailored Black suit at Vera Wang. And the canary jacket she wore to Proenza Schouler is undeniable. All while flaunting chestnut-brown tresses and gold jewelry that compliments her brown skin.

And she was seated front row of course! Get into the looks, below…

