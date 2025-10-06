Listen Live
Is Latto Pregnant? “Big Mama” Answers The Million Dollar Question

Published on October 6, 2025

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 29, 2025

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Trolls online have been in Latto’s business from day 1.

 

From relationship rumors, rap beefs, you name it, she’s been the talk of the town. The latest rumor has been that the Georgia Peach may be expecting a bundle of joy. During her time in Japan, she popped out to the Massive Force Festival. Internet detectives started thinking that Latto was about to be “Big Mama” for real.

Now you know the Clayco princess is quick on her feet. She hit the gram with a thirst trap and a message clearing the rumors, “I ate tew much wagyu & ramen”. Basically, denying that she is pregnant. Recently, the ATL rapper was caught on a what appeared to be a baecation with her long-time rumored boo, 21 Savage. Neither Savage nor Latto has ever confirmed if the two go together or not. 

This isn’t the first time Latto was rumored to be pregnant. In fact, she joined in on the fun and trolled Saucy Sanatana, rubbing her belly, saying that she was “pregnant”.

On the music side, Big Mama has made a guest appearance on Cardi B’s “AM I THE DRAMA?” album. The Bodak Yellow rapper put Latto on the bonus track days after her album dropped. Many fans online are saying Latto walked all on that feature. As for Big 4L, he announced that we can, in fact, expect a 21 Savage album to be released soon. In the meantime, he hit us with one of his best verses all year on YFN Lucci’s “ALREADY LEGEND” album.

Is Latto Pregnant? “Big Mama” Answers The Million Dollar Question  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

