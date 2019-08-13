CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

International Left-Handers Day: 10 Celebrities Who Are Left-Handed 

Posted August 13, 2019

Close-Up Of Hands Against Black Background

Source: Stephen Tjipto Hartono / EyeEm / Getty


Finally! The day for left-handers to celebrate after a year of working through notepads, bumping elbows at the dinner table and other things that better benefit right-handers has arrived.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

August 13 marks International Left-Handers Day and while most people clown lefties for being different, the 10 percent are said to be some of the most creative. Check out some famous left-handers below!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

International Left-Handers Day: 10 Celebrities Who Are Left-Handed  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1. LeBron James

LeBron James Source:Getty

2. Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey Source:Getty

3. President Barack Obama

President Barack Obama Source:Getty

4. Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg Source:Getty

5. Spike Lee

Spike Lee Source:WENN

6. Morgan Freeman

Morgan Freeman Source:Getty

7. Jimi Hendrix

Jimi Hendrix Source:Getty

8. Laurence Fishburne

Laurence Fishburne Source:Getty

9. Bill Russell

Bill Russell Source:Getty

10. Shawn Wayans

Shawn Wayans Source:Richmond Funny Bone
Latest
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Lozada’s Peggy Bundy Costume…
 22 hours ago
08.15.19
Update: 6 Police Officers Shot, 1 injured in…
 1 day ago
08.15.19
United Negro College Fund Teams Up With Cengage…
 1 day ago
08.15.19
Music Visionary Missy Elliott To Receive VMA Video…
 1 day ago
08.15.19
Idris Elba To Star In Film About Philadelphia’s…
 1 day ago
08.15.19
Cobb County To Stop Arresting People For Misdemeanor…
 1 day ago
08.15.19
Cicely Tyson To Make History In New Series…
 1 day ago
08.14.19
Wendy Williams Explains Why The Meek Mill Dating…
 1 day ago
08.14.19
First Look: Kerry Washington To Star In Netflix…
 1 day ago
08.14.19
Man Sentenced 3 Years In Prison For Wife’s…
 1 day ago
08.14.19
Porn Politics: These Harsh Numbers Prove Mia Khalifa…
 2 days ago
08.14.19
Vurger Guyz: Meet The Men Behind Your Favorite…
 2 days ago
08.14.19
Alien vs. Predator: A Look Back on How…
 2 days ago
08.13.19
10 items
International Left-Handers Day: 10 Celebrities Who Are Left-Handed 
 2 days ago
08.14.19
0 item
2 Kewl 4 Yew: 10 Milfy Pics Of…
 3 days ago
08.14.19
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: Lyrica Is Heartbroken But Her Girls…
 3 days ago
08.13.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close