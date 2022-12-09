Interim “GMA3” Host DeMarco Morgan Has Social Media Saying “Good Mornting!”

If you tuned in to the third hour of ABC’s Good Morning America today, you may have noticed a new face behind the anchor’s desk… a good-looking one, to be specific.

This week, we were introduced to DeMarco Morgan, who will be on GMA3 as one of the fill-ins for T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. As you know, the duo’s extra-marital affair caused ABC to pull them from the anchor desk for the time being. However, judging by the comments on social media… pretty sure no one minds that they are gone.

Yes, my friends. It looks like Mr. Morgan is causing quite a stir with the folks on Beyoncé’s internet, and for good reason. He’s an accomplished HBCU grad (shoutout to Jackson State), an active member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., and an experienced journalist who also finds time to give back to organizations like Big Brothers, Big Sisters and the American Cancer Society.

He is also very, VERY active on social media, and the posts do not disappoint. Check out some of our favorites from his Instagram below… you’re welcome.

