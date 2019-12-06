Black Excellence was on full display at the taping of Urban One Honors! This year’s event, hosted by Urban One’s founder Cathy Hughes and actor/comedian Chris Tucker featured honorees, presenters, and performers from some of Hollywood’s elite. Missy Elliott took home the Music Innovation award for her legendary Career. Chance The Rapper’s philanthropic efforts were put on display while being honored with the Social Change award.

You will also see some amazing performances from Wale, Pastor Charles Jenkins, Brandy and some surprises you will have to see to believe.

The Show, celebrating 40 years or Radio One will air on TV One January 20th, 2020. However, get a sneak peek of the major moments backstage at the MIVC VIP Lounge below!

Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors was originally published on mymajicdc.com

1. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography December 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors chris tucker,wale,bobby v,ray j,brandy,willie moore jr,billy porter

2. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography December 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors chris tucker,wale,bobby v,ray j,brandy,willie moore jr,billy porter

3. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography December 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors chris tucker,wale,bobby v,ray j,brandy,willie moore jr,billy porter

4. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography December 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors chris tucker,wale,bobby v,ray j,brandy,willie moore jr,billy porter

5. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography December 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors chris tucker,wale,bobby v,ray j,brandy,willie moore jr,billy porter

6. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography December 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors chris tucker,wale,bobby v,ray j,brandy,willie moore jr,billy porter

7. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography December 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors chris tucker,wale,bobby v,ray j,brandy,willie moore jr,billy porter

8. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography December 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors chris tucker,wale,bobby v,ray j,brandy,willie moore jr,billy porter

9. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography December 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors chris tucker,wale,bobby v,ray j,brandy,willie moore jr,billy porter

10. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography December 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors chris tucker,wale,bobby v,ray j,brandy,willie moore jr,billy porter

11. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography December 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors chris tucker,wale,bobby v,ray j,brandy,willie moore jr,billy porter

12. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography December 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors chris tucker,wale,bobby v,ray j,brandy,willie moore jr,billy porter

13. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography Dec. 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors wale,bobby v,ray j,chance the rapper,brandy,billy porter

14. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography Dec. 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors wale,bobby v,ray j,chance the rapper,brandy,billy porter

15. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography Dec. 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors wale,bobby v,ray j,chance the rapper,brandy,billy porter

16. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography Dec. 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors wale,bobby v,ray j,chance the rapper,brandy,billy porter

17. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography Dec. 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors wale,bobby v,ray j,chance the rapper,brandy,billy porter

18. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography Dec. 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors wale,bobby v,ray j,chance the rapper,brandy,billy porter

19. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography Dec. 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors wale,bobby v,ray j,chance the rapper,brandy,billy porter

20. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography Dec. 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors wale,bobby v,ray j,chance the rapper,brandy,billy porter

21. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography Dec. 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors wale,bobby v,ray j,chance the rapper,brandy,billy porter

22. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography Dec. 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors wale,bobby v,ray j,chance the rapper,brandy,billy porter

23. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography Dec. 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors wale,bobby v,ray j,chance the rapper,brandy,billy porter

24. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography Dec. 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors wale,bobby v,ray j,chance the rapper,brandy,billy porter

25. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography Dec. 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors wale,bobby v,ray j,chance the rapper,brandy,billy porter

26. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography Dec. 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors wale,bobby v,ray j,chance the rapper,brandy,billy porter

27. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography Dec. 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors wale,bobby v,ray j,chance the rapper,brandy,billy porter

28. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography Dec. 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors wale,bobby v,ray j,chance the rapper,brandy,billy porter

29. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography Dec. 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors wale,bobby v,ray j,chance the rapper,brandy,billy porter

30. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography Dec. 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors wale,bobby v,ray j,chance the rapper,brandy,billy porter

31. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography Dec. 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors wale,bobby v,ray j,chance the rapper,brandy,billy porter

32. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography Dec. 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors wale,bobby v,ray j,chance the rapper,brandy,billy porter

33. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital December 5th, 2019: George Wallace and Teresa Marie Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney

34. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital December 5th, 2019: Jac Ross and Teresa Marie Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney

35. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital December 5th, 2019: Asia and Chance The Rapper Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney

36. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital December 5th, 2019: Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney

37. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital December 5th, 2019: Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney

38. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital December 5th, 2019: Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney

39. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital December 5th, 2019: Jac Ross Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney

40. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital December 5th, 2019: Dr. Gina Page and Asia Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney

41. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital December 5th, 2019: Chance The Rapper Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney

42. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital December 5th, 2019: Asia and Chance The Rapper Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney

43. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital December 5th, 2019: Asia and Chance The Rapper Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney

44. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital December 5th, 2019: Asia and Chance The Rapper Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney

45. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital December 5th, 2019: Asia and Colby Colb Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney

46. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital December 5th, 2019: Asia and Chance The Rapper Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney

47. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital December 5th, 2019: Phyllis Yvone Stickney and Teresa Marie Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney

48. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital December 5th, 2019: Asia and Yo Yo Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney

49. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital December 5th, 2019: Asia and Willie Moore Jr Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney

50. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital December 5th, 2019: Asia And Jac Ross Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney

51. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital December 5th, 2019: Willie Moore Jr Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney

52. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital December 5th, 2019: George Wallace and Teresa Marie Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney

53. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital December 5th, 2019: Asia And Willie Moore Jr Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney

54. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital December 5th, 2019: George Wallace And Teresa Marie Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney

55. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital December 5th, 2019: Dr. Gina Page, Mona Scott Young and Asia Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney

56. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital December 5th, 2019: Ray J, Chris Tucker and Brandy Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney

57. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital December 5th, 2019: Ray J, Chris Tucker and Brandy Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney

58. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital December 5th, 2019: Ray J, Chris Tucker And Brandy Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney

59. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital December 5th, 2019: Asia And Ray JBackstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney

60. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital December 5th, 2019: Chance The Rapper Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney

61. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital December 5th, 2019: Bobby V and Teresa Marie Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney

62. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital December 5th, 2019: Bobby V and Teresa Marie Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney

63. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital December 5th, 2019: Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney

64. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital December 5th, 2019: Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney

65. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital December 5th, 2019: Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney

66. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital December 5th, 2019: Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney

67. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital December 5th, 2019: Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney