Black Excellence was on full display at the taping of Urban One Honors! This year’s event, hosted by Urban One’s founder Cathy Hughes and actor/comedian Chris Tucker featured honorees, presenters, and performers from some of Hollywood’s elite. Missy Elliott took home the Music Innovation award for her legendary Career. Chance The Rapper’s philanthropic efforts were put on display while being honored with the Social Change award.
You will also see some amazing performances from Wale, Pastor Charles Jenkins, Brandy and some surprises you will have to see to believe.
The Show, celebrating 40 years or Radio One will air on TV One January 20th, 2020. However, get a sneak peek of the major moments backstage at the MIVC VIP Lounge below!
Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors was originally published on mymajicdc.com
1. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One HonorsSource:Twenty8 Photography
December 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors chris tucker,wale,bobby v,ray j,brandy,willie moore jr,billy porter
2. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One HonorsSource:Twenty8 Photography
December 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors chris tucker,wale,bobby v,ray j,brandy,willie moore jr,billy porter
3. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One HonorsSource:Twenty8 Photography
December 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors chris tucker,wale,bobby v,ray j,brandy,willie moore jr,billy porter
4. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One HonorsSource:Twenty8 Photography
December 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors chris tucker,wale,bobby v,ray j,brandy,willie moore jr,billy porter
5. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One HonorsSource:Twenty8 Photography
December 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors chris tucker,wale,bobby v,ray j,brandy,willie moore jr,billy porter
6. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One HonorsSource:Twenty8 Photography
December 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors chris tucker,wale,bobby v,ray j,brandy,willie moore jr,billy porter
7. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One HonorsSource:Twenty8 Photography
December 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors chris tucker,wale,bobby v,ray j,brandy,willie moore jr,billy porter
8. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One HonorsSource:Twenty8 Photography
December 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors chris tucker,wale,bobby v,ray j,brandy,willie moore jr,billy porter
9. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One HonorsSource:Twenty8 Photography
December 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors chris tucker,wale,bobby v,ray j,brandy,willie moore jr,billy porter
10. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One HonorsSource:Twenty8 Photography
December 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors chris tucker,wale,bobby v,ray j,brandy,willie moore jr,billy porter
11. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One HonorsSource:Twenty8 Photography
December 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors chris tucker,wale,bobby v,ray j,brandy,willie moore jr,billy porter
12. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One HonorsSource:Twenty8 Photography
December 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors chris tucker,wale,bobby v,ray j,brandy,willie moore jr,billy porter
13. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One HonorsSource:Twenty8 Photography
Dec. 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors wale,bobby v,ray j,chance the rapper,brandy,billy porter
14. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One HonorsSource:Twenty8 Photography
Dec. 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors wale,bobby v,ray j,chance the rapper,brandy,billy porter
15. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One HonorsSource:Twenty8 Photography
Dec. 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors wale,bobby v,ray j,chance the rapper,brandy,billy porter
16. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One HonorsSource:Twenty8 Photography
Dec. 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors wale,bobby v,ray j,chance the rapper,brandy,billy porter
17. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One HonorsSource:Twenty8 Photography
Dec. 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors wale,bobby v,ray j,chance the rapper,brandy,billy porter
18. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One HonorsSource:Twenty8 Photography
Dec. 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors wale,bobby v,ray j,chance the rapper,brandy,billy porter
19. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One HonorsSource:Twenty8 Photography
Dec. 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors wale,bobby v,ray j,chance the rapper,brandy,billy porter
20. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One HonorsSource:Twenty8 Photography
Dec. 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors wale,bobby v,ray j,chance the rapper,brandy,billy porter
21. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One HonorsSource:Twenty8 Photography
Dec. 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors wale,bobby v,ray j,chance the rapper,brandy,billy porter
22. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One HonorsSource:Twenty8 Photography
Dec. 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors wale,bobby v,ray j,chance the rapper,brandy,billy porter
23. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One HonorsSource:Twenty8 Photography
Dec. 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors wale,bobby v,ray j,chance the rapper,brandy,billy porter
24. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One HonorsSource:Twenty8 Photography
Dec. 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors wale,bobby v,ray j,chance the rapper,brandy,billy porter
25. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One HonorsSource:Twenty8 Photography
Dec. 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors wale,bobby v,ray j,chance the rapper,brandy,billy porter
26. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One HonorsSource:Twenty8 Photography
Dec. 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors wale,bobby v,ray j,chance the rapper,brandy,billy porter
27. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One HonorsSource:Twenty8 Photography
Dec. 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors wale,bobby v,ray j,chance the rapper,brandy,billy porter
28. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One HonorsSource:Twenty8 Photography
Dec. 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors wale,bobby v,ray j,chance the rapper,brandy,billy porter
29. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One HonorsSource:Twenty8 Photography
Dec. 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors wale,bobby v,ray j,chance the rapper,brandy,billy porter
30. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One HonorsSource:Twenty8 Photography
Dec. 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors wale,bobby v,ray j,chance the rapper,brandy,billy porter
31. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One HonorsSource:Twenty8 Photography
Dec. 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors wale,bobby v,ray j,chance the rapper,brandy,billy porter
32. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One HonorsSource:Twenty8 Photography
Dec. 5th, 2019: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors wale,bobby v,ray j,chance the rapper,brandy,billy porter
33. Urban One Honors VIP LoungeSource:Radio One Digital
December 5th, 2019: George Wallace and Teresa Marie Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney
34. Urban One Honors VIP LoungeSource:Radio One Digital
December 5th, 2019: Jac Ross and Teresa Marie Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney
35. Urban One Honors VIP LoungeSource:Radio One Digital
December 5th, 2019: Asia and Chance The Rapper Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney
36. Urban One Honors VIP LoungeSource:Radio One Digital
December 5th, 2019: Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney
37. Urban One Honors VIP LoungeSource:Radio One Digital
December 5th, 2019: Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney
38. Urban One Honors VIP LoungeSource:Radio One Digital
December 5th, 2019: Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney
39. Urban One Honors VIP LoungeSource:Radio One Digital
December 5th, 2019: Jac Ross Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney
40. Urban One Honors VIP LoungeSource:Radio One Digital
December 5th, 2019: Dr. Gina Page and Asia Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney
41. Urban One Honors VIP LoungeSource:Radio One Digital
December 5th, 2019: Chance The Rapper Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney
42. Urban One Honors VIP LoungeSource:Radio One Digital
December 5th, 2019: Asia and Chance The Rapper Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney
43. Urban One Honors VIP LoungeSource:Radio One Digital
December 5th, 2019: Asia and Chance The Rapper Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney
44. Urban One Honors VIP LoungeSource:Radio One Digital
December 5th, 2019: Asia and Chance The Rapper Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney
45. Urban One Honors VIP LoungeSource:Radio One Digital
December 5th, 2019: Asia and Colby Colb Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney
46. Urban One Honors VIP LoungeSource:Radio One Digital
December 5th, 2019: Asia and Chance The Rapper Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney
47. Urban One Honors VIP LoungeSource:Radio One Digital
December 5th, 2019: Phyllis Yvone Stickney and Teresa Marie Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney
48. Urban One Honors VIP LoungeSource:Radio One Digital
December 5th, 2019: Asia and Yo Yo Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney
49. Urban One Honors VIP LoungeSource:Radio One Digital
December 5th, 2019: Asia and Willie Moore Jr Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney
50. Urban One Honors VIP LoungeSource:Radio One Digital
December 5th, 2019: Asia And Jac Ross Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney
51. Urban One Honors VIP LoungeSource:Radio One Digital
December 5th, 2019: Willie Moore Jr Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney
52. Urban One Honors VIP LoungeSource:Radio One Digital
December 5th, 2019: George Wallace and Teresa Marie Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney
53. Urban One Honors VIP LoungeSource:Radio One Digital
December 5th, 2019: Asia And Willie Moore Jr Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney
54. Urban One Honors VIP LoungeSource:Radio One Digital
December 5th, 2019: George Wallace And Teresa Marie Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney
55. Urban One Honors VIP LoungeSource:Radio One Digital
December 5th, 2019: Dr. Gina Page, Mona Scott Young and Asia Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney
56. Urban One Honors VIP LoungeSource:Radio One Digital
December 5th, 2019: Ray J, Chris Tucker and Brandy Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney
57. Urban One Honors VIP LoungeSource:Radio One Digital
December 5th, 2019: Ray J, Chris Tucker and Brandy Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney
58. Urban One Honors VIP LoungeSource:Radio One Digital
December 5th, 2019: Ray J, Chris Tucker And Brandy Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney
59. Urban One Honors VIP LoungeSource:Radio One Digital
December 5th, 2019: Asia And Ray JBackstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney
60. Urban One Honors VIP LoungeSource:Radio One Digital
December 5th, 2019: Chance The Rapper Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney
61. Urban One Honors VIP LoungeSource:Radio One Digital
December 5th, 2019: Bobby V and Teresa Marie Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney
62. Urban One Honors VIP LoungeSource:Radio One Digital
December 5th, 2019: Bobby V and Teresa Marie Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney
63. Urban One Honors VIP LoungeSource:Radio One Digital
December 5th, 2019: Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney
64. Urban One Honors VIP LoungeSource:Radio One Digital
December 5th, 2019: Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney
65. Urban One Honors VIP LoungeSource:Radio One Digital
December 5th, 2019: Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney
66. Urban One Honors VIP LoungeSource:Radio One Digital
December 5th, 2019: Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney
67. Urban One Honors VIP LoungeSource:Radio One Digital
December 5th, 2019: Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney
68. Urban One Honors Air DateSource:Radio One Digital
Urban One Honors Air Date Graphics Created By TV One urban one honors