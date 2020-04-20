Social media influencer India Love is no stranger to fashion. In fact, Love was hand-picked by Rihanna to be one of the Savage x Fenty ambassadors.
The California native has copped up on some glasses by a Philadelphia company named Eyechic. India was stuntin’ in the glasses and captioned the photo “@eyechic_philly finds all my designer shades 4me .
India Love Shows Philly Brand Eyechic Some Love [Photos] was originally published on rnbphilly.com