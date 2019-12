The Radio One Richmond Toy Drive kicked off this week at Walmart on 2410 Sheila Lane, Richmond, VA 23225. The Radio One family hit the streets to spend time with listeners while collecting toys for our toy distribution on Friday!

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The fun is not over! We still need your help. Please come out and drop off your new unwrapped toys, bikes or electronics! The final day for the Toy Drive is Thursday, Dec 5.

In The Community! Drop Off Your Toys At The Radio One Toy Drive 2019 [PHOTOS] was originally published on kissrichmond.com