Iman Shumpert Wants Teyana Taylor Thrown in Jail Amid Messy Divorce
Met Gala, several happy couples took a turn on the blue carpet, some for the first time. Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens celebrated their second anniversary there. But behind the glorious white smiles and the happy IG postings, there’s often another reality. That’s been proven by exes Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert. Who remembers the touching moment when Shumpert called a 911 operator after delivering the couple’s firstborn daughter, Junie, in their bathroom? Or when Shumpert answered every question perfectly in a GQ couples interview? Or how cute they were on their VH1 reality show? Well, those days are long over. After seven years of marriage, the couple’s divorce was finalized in 2024. At first, Taylor sought to protect Shumpert’s reputation in an Instagram post that said they had amicably split. “We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children,” she said in Sept. 2023 when their separation became public. The truth revealed in their divorce papers is that Taylor alleged Shumpert was emotionally abusive and jealous of her success after the end of his NBA career. The former couple, who have two daughters, are now feuding with both accusing the other of unsavory behavior. In March, Taylor accused Shumpert of leaking the assets she received in the divorce. When social media users discovered that Taylor kept four properties and numerous vehicles in the split, social media roasted her, saying Shumpert conceded too much. (He retained three properties.) Taylor alleges the settlement details, which she says were not entirely factual, were leaked just about the time that she posted a picture with Rebel Ridge actor Aaron Pierre at Beyoncé and Jay’s private post-Oscars party. “One thing y’all know I’ve done is be graceful. This whole time, I’ve handled this whole divorce with grace,” Taylor said on IG Live. “I’m tired. I don’t want to feel like I have to keep talking about this, and I also don’t want to feel like I’m walking on eggshells, like, ‘Oh my God, I have a movie coming out, so now fake rumors are gonna pop up.’” Taylor’s mother and manager, Nikki Taylor, confirmed that the properties each retained were ones they paid for and questioned how information from a divorce finalized in 2024 was coming out in 2025. Taylor asked that Shumpert be held in contempt of court, which would result in jail time, then said she didn’t want to see him incarcerated. “I never tried to send Iman to jail, and I’m still not trying to,” she said on her Live. “However, I had to file a motion to get him to leave me alone so we can both go and live our lives in peace.” This time, it’s Shumpert who wants Taylor held in contempt of court, saying she’s the one talking about the divorce, though neither is supposed to be doing so publicly. Per Complex, Shumpert alleges that Taylor “willfully and contemptuously exposed and broadcast specific provisions of the final judgment decree of divorce and related provisions, recklessly disregarding the financial circumstances, privacy, safety, and security of the parties and their minor children.” He also says that she cursed him out in front of their kids and took them out of school without letting him know. “In the presence of the children, [Teyana] has shouted crude and inflammatory racial insults at [Iman],” the court documents say. “Such insults and criticism of [Iman] have caused the children to unjustly suffer stress and worry, unfairly placing the children in the self-imposed position of peacemaker between their parents.” The documents also say that Taylor is trying to drive a wedge between Shumpert and their children and that she has damaged his earning potential and reputation. Taylor recently co-hosted the Met Gala’s streaming coverage with Ego Nwodim and has future projects lined up with Victoria’s Secret, Hennessy, and Jordan Brand. She’s also shooting three movies and a TV show, per TMZ. Shumpert announced a cannabis line earlier this year, hosts a podcast, Iman Among Men, and has begun a rap music career. See social media’s reaction to the news below.During the recent
