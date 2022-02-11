The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Weddings are a beautiful display of a couples love and work together to make that union permanent through marriage. There are many traditions involved in wedding ceremonies. Whether it’s something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue or you’re carrying on the customs of our ancestors by jumping the broom, special moments happen from beginning to end during this celebration of love!

Scroll through the photos below for images of Black Love on the Big Day!

Marriage defined:

the legally or formally recognized union of two people as partners in a personal relationship

What the bible says about marriage:

Genesis 2:24 Therefore a man shall leave his father and his mother and hold fast to his wife, and they shall become one flesh.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

RELATED: Images of Black Love [Family Edition]

RELATED: Images Of Black Love [Holiday Edition]

RELATED: Images of Black Love [Matching Fits Edition Pt 1]

Images Of Black Love For Your Timeline [Wedding Edition] was originally published on praisedc.com