Iggy Azalea Calls Playboi Carti Trifling Deadbeat For Curving Christmas Plans With Son

Playboi Carti should be having a fine Christmas considering he just dropped a new album. However. his baby mama, who happens to be rapper Iggy Azalea, put him on blast for deading their holiday plans.
The former couple share a son named Onyx who was born earlier this earlier. But Iggy put their frazzled co-parenting on blast shortly after his new album Whole Lotta Red dropped by revealing the tea via Twitter.
I would never decide to do something of my own free will that meant missing a milestone moment with my son & if you do you’re trash.
— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 25, 2020
“I would never decide to do something of my own free will that meant missing a milestone moment with my son & if you do you’re trash,” she tweeted.
But the scorching tea is what followed. Seems like the plan was to kick it together, but Carti had a change of heart, which may be tied to another woman.
Azalea continued, “Too bad you got an album out but can’t even come to Christmas with your own son. Imagine not flying out your family on Christmas but you have the girl you cheated on my my [sic] entire pregnancy at your album party and magically me and my son can’t come for Christmas any more? TRASH. And I was gonna keep it cute and let you live but nah, Not after I just peeped that trifling sh*t. TRIFLING!”
Well damn.
Unfortunately for Iggy, she hasn’t exactly earned good will in the culture due to her latent colonizer qualities. So while there is support, her mentions are in shambles despite deadbeats getting no points off g.p.
Peep some of the reactions below.
Everything not for the net, but at a certain point when someone just taking advantage like CRAZY airing it out is all you can do. Night.
— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 25, 2020
1. Twitter is the Ops.
Iggy Azalea confirms Brandi Marion is the girl Playboi Carti cheated on her with 😯👀 pic.twitter.com/vMnqmEfifD— STRAPPED! | Hip-Hop/Rap News (@STRAPPEDUS) December 25, 2020
2.
3.
the responses to Iggy weird as hell— LAUREN B. BROWN (@RAGGEDYROYAL) December 25, 2020
4.
Past couple of days— A Blessing (@BLM_004) December 25, 2020
- James Harden was at a strip club
- Rajon Rondo girlfriend opened a can of whoop ass
- People said Halle holding Chloe back.
- Iggy called Playboi Carti a deadbeat on Christmas.
- Lil Baby cheated on Jayda with 2 pornstars. #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/Agxmv28zGy
5.
Yall some true dick suckers for dragging #iggy just sayin.— Xavier ⚡ (@Zay_912) December 25, 2020
We don't condone deadbeats over here🤷🏾♂️✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/uPNsyM7tGR
6.
Carti probably is a deadbeat but Iggy let a 22 year old bisexual junkie cum in her. The fuck she expected to happen— TY-RIN (@GothamCityGoon) December 25, 2020
7.
Iggy: *makes valid points about carti being a deadbeat*— now or never, mikasa. (@cruddydre_) December 25, 2020
Twitter: pic.twitter.com/xKMHmyUllJ
8.
Iggy Azalea: Carti come pick up your son for Christmas mate— Weekly Newsical (@WeeklyNewsical) December 25, 2020
Playboi Carti: pic.twitter.com/ZzQmHKSABL
9.
A white woman....trying to tear down a successful Black man...ON CHRISTMAS??? pic.twitter.com/yWGi8fbE3i— CEO of T-Pain $tans (@thereal_mowens) December 25, 2020
10.
Iggy Azalea decided to have a child with someone WhO tALKS LikE thIs *+ this is clearly her fault— alex 💸 (@alextalktoem) December 25, 2020
11.
I know Iggy Azalea be mad asl when she be sending Carti paragraphs and he respond wit some shit like “k ! Bye 💋”— Leo 🦅 (@hoeglizzy) December 25, 2020
12.
*Waiting 30+ years for Carti to drop an album*— Sasha Maurasse (@MaurasseSasha) December 25, 2020
*Finally drops an album but it’s complete shit* 😐 #carti #iggy pic.twitter.com/kFRDtsQA9j