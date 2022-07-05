Ice Cube Big 3 Season 5, Week 1 Recap [Photos]

Ice Cube and the Big3 returned to the Big D for a 7-week tournament in Frisco, Texas this past weekend. The intense 3-on-3 basketball games had the fans out of their seats the entire weekend with 3 action-packed games and celebrity sitings.
To kick off the weekend, Houston Texas rapper Z-RO gave Ice Cube and the BIG 3 a warm Texas welcome! Check out the recap photos!
1. Big3 In DallasSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
Big 3 Week 1 at Commerica center. Frisco, Texas dallas,big3
2. Big3 In DallasSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
Big 3 Week 1 at Commerica center. Frisco, Texas dallas,big3
3. Big3 In DallasSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
Big 3 Week 1 at Commerica center. Frisco, Texas dallas,big3
4. Big3 In DallasSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
Big 3 Week 1 at Commerica center. Frisco, Texas dallas,big3
5. Big3 In DallasSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
Big 3 Week 1 at Commerica center. Frisco, Texas dallas,big3
6. Big3 In DallasSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
Big 3 Week 1 at Commerica center. Frisco, Texas dallas,big3
7. Big3 In DallasSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
Big 3 Week 1 at Commerica center. Frisco, Texas dallas,big3
8. Big3 In DallasSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
Big 3 Week 1 at Commerica center. Frisco, Texas dallas,big3
9. Big3 In DallasSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
Big 3 Week 1 at Commerica center. Frisco, Texas dallas,big3
10. Big3 In DallasSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
Big 3 Week 1 at Commerica center. Frisco, Texas dallas,big3
11. Big3 In DallasSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
Big 3 Week 1 at Commerica center. Frisco, Texas dallas,big3
12. Big3 In DallasSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
Big 3 Week 1 at Commerica center. Frisco, Texas dallas,big3
13. Big3 In DallasSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
Big 3 Week 1 at Commerica center. Frisco, Texas dallas,big3