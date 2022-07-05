Ice Cube Big 3 Season 5, Week 1 Recap [Photos]

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Ice Cube and the Big3 returned to the Big D for a 7-week tournament in Frisco, Texas this past weekend. The intense 3-on-3 basketball games had the fans out of their seats the entire weekend with 3 action-packed games and celebrity sitings.

To kick off the weekend, Houston Texas rapper Z-RO gave Ice Cube and the BIG 3 a warm Texas welcome! Check out the recap photos!