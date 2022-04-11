Kings of The West Tour [Photos]

Rap icons Ice Cube and Snoop Dogg set Triple D off with their performance at the Kings of West Tour in Dallas. Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube’s latest album is as part of the supergroup, Mt. Westmore. The pair had fans on their feet from beginning to end singing the words to classic Hip Hop songs all night at Dos Equis Pavilion! Surprise guests: Dorrough Music joined Snoop Dogg in a performance for ‘Ice Cream Paint Job!’ Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban was also spotted enjoying the show. Check out the recap photos!

1. Snoop Dogg at Kings of The West Tour Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam Kings of The West Dallas, Texas-April 9,2022 2. Ice Cube Kings of the West Tour Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam Kings of The West Tour- April 9, 2022 Dallas,Texas 3. Snoop Dogg Kings of The West Tour Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam Kings of The West Dallas, Texas-April 9,2022 Dallas, Texas. 4. Fans at Kings of The West Tour Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam Kings of The West Tour- April 9, 2022 Dallas,Texas. 5. Mark Cuban at Kings of The West Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam 97.9 The Beat Kings of The West Tour-April 9, 2022 6. Snoop Dogg Kings of The West Tour Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam Kings of The West Tour- April 9, 2022 Dallas,Texas. 7. Ice Cube Kings of The West Tour Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam Kings of The West Tour- April 9, 2022 Dallas,Texas. 8. Kings of The West Tour Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube Kings of The West Tour- Dallas, Texas April 9,2022 dallas,ice cube,snoop dogg,west coast,crips,kings of the west,famous rappers 9. Rapper Dorrough performing at Kings of The West Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam 97.9 The Beat Kings of The West Tour 10. Kings of the West Tour Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam Kings of The West Tour- April 9, 2022 Dallas,Texas dallas,ice cube,snoop dogg,dfw,west coast 11. Kings of the West Tour Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam Kings of The West Tour- April 9, 2022 Dallas,Texas dallas,ice cube,snoop dogg,dfw,west coast 12. Kings of The West Tour Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam Kings of The West Dallas, Texas-April 9,2022 dallas,ice cube,snoop dogg,kings,of the west 13. Kings of The West Tour Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam Kings of The West Tour- April 9, 2022 Dallas,Texas dallas,ice cube,snoop dogg,dfw,west coast 14. Kings of The West Tour Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam Kings of The West Tour- April 9, 2022 Dallas,Texas dallas,ice cube,snoop dogg,dfw,west coast 15. Kings of the West Tour Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam Kings of The West Tour- April 9, 2022 Dallas,Texas dallas,ice cube,snoop dogg,dfw,west coast 16. Kings of the West Tour Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam Kings of The West Tour- April 9, 2022 Dallas,Texas dallas,ice cube,snoop dogg,dfw,west coast 17. Kings of the West Tour Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam Kings of The West Tour- April 9, 2022 Dallas,Texas dallas,ice cube,snoop dogg,dfw,west coast 18. Kings of The West Tour Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam Kings of The West Tour- April 9, 2022 Dallas,Texas dallas,ice cube,snoop dogg,dfw,west coast 19. Kings of The West Tour Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam Kings of The West Tour- April 9, 2022 Dallas,Texas dallas,ice cube,snoop dogg,dfw,west coast 20. Kings of The West Tour Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam Kings of The West Tour- April 9, 2022 Dallas,Texas dallas,ice cube,snoop dogg,dfw,west coast 21. Kings of The West Tour Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube Kings of The West Tour- Dallas, Texas April 9,2022 dallas,ice cube,snoop dogg,west coast,crips,kings of the west,famous rappers 22. Kings of The West Tour Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam Kings of The West Tour- April 9, 2022 Dallas,Texas dallas,ice cube,snoop dogg,dfw,west coast 23. Kings of The West Tour Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam Kings of The West Tour- April 9, 2022 Dallas,Texas dallas,ice cube,snoop dogg,dfw,west coast 24. Kings of The West Tour Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube Kings of The West Tour- Dallas, Texas April 9,2022 dallas,ice cube,snoop dogg,west coast,crips,kings of the west,famous rappers 25. Kings of the West Tour Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam Kings of The West Tour- April 9, 2022 Dallas,Texas dallas,ice cube,snoop dogg,dfw,west coast