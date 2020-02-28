Chris Brown is an R&B superstar in the day and a super dad at night!

Breezy recently shared a photo of his newest born son Aeko Catori Brown. Aeko is Breezy’s second child, Royalty is his first born. His little queen Royalty got a whole album cover and the title to his 7th studio album. Are we getting a ‘Aeko’ self titled album next?! Regardless of the name we are ready for another Breezy album. In the mean time look at this ADORABLE photo of his baby son Aeko!

I Can’t: Chris Brown Shared The Most Adorable Picture Of His Baby Son [Photo] was originally published on 1039hiphop.com