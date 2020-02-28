CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

I Can’t: Chris Brown Shared The Most Adorable Picture Of His Baby Son [Photo]

Posted February 28, 2020

Chris Brown

Source: @victoriasaidit / Victoria


Chris Brown is an R&B superstar in the day and a super dad at night!

Breezy recently shared a photo of his newest born son Aeko Catori Brown. Aeko is Breezy’s second child, Royalty is his first born. His little queen Royalty got a whole album cover and the title to his 7th studio album. Are we getting a ‘Aeko’ self titled album next?! Regardless of the name we are ready for another Breezy album. In the mean time look at this ADORABLE photo of his baby son Aeko!

 

Related: Chris Brown Has Tattooed His Face

I Can’t: Chris Brown Shared The Most Adorable Picture Of His Baby Son [Photo]  was originally published on 1039hiphop.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

Lady’s man ❤️

A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on

Latest
Public Enemy Fires Flavor Flav After Spat Over…
 12 hours ago
03.02.20
These 90’s TV Characters Were Feminists Way Before…
 18 hours ago
03.02.20
31 Days, 31 Inspiring Women – Amina J.…
 23 hours ago
03.02.20
How Ja Rule Views His History Of Beef…
 2 days ago
03.02.20
#Throwbyke: 9 Saturday Morning Cartoons You Probably Forgot…
 2 days ago
03.02.20
G Herbo Says Fabolous Is The Coolest Father…
 3 days ago
03.02.20
1 item
I Can’t: Chris Brown Shared The Most Adorable…
 3 days ago
03.02.20
5 items
Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash: L.A. County Sheriffs Caught…
 3 days ago
03.02.20
DC Young Fly: I Did Some Thangs That…
 3 days ago
02.28.20
Thirsty Throwback: 10 Ladies From 90s/00s Who Are…
 4 days ago
02.28.20
10 items
Here Are 10 Celebrities Who Kept It Cute…
 4 days ago
02.27.20
Yaaassss Sis! H.E.R Launching Her Own Sunglasses Collection
 4 days ago
02.27.20
Keke Palmer, Sanaa Lathan, and Lil Mama’s Natural…
 4 days ago
02.27.20
5 Hydrating Toners That Will Bring The Best…
 4 days ago
02.27.20
CDC Warns Men About Beards And Facial Hair…
 5 days ago
02.27.20
6 items
Philadelphia Rename Passyunk Ave After The Legendary Roots
 5 days ago
02.27.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close