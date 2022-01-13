How to Celebrate MLK Weekend In Dallas

If you are looking for MLK celebrations, below are some events in Dallas that you can attend, participate in or donate in the name of Martin Luther King Jr.
Traditionally Radio One participates in the big parade on MLK to celebrate, but due to COID concerns the parade will no longer take place. See alternatives to the MLK parade to celebrate the life and legacy of the GREAT Martin Luther King Jr. this weekend.
1. Concord Church Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration
Concord church is giving back to the community in celebration of MLK. Stop by January 17, 11am-1pm for FREE Groceries,Socks, and shoes!
2. Martin Luther King Jr. Be The Change Trailblazer Award Ceremony
Join us for a celebration of life and legacy at the Martin Luther King Jr. Be The Change Trailblazer Award Ceremony in Downtown Carrolton January 15,2022.
3. All Black Lives Matter
Join Kirk Myers and Abounding Prosperity Inc. for a public unveiling January 17,2022 from 1:00PM-2:00pm. Lunch will be provided immediately after which will be private/invite only.
4. Realizing The Dream Healthy Living Expo
Join the African American Museum for a day of celebration from 10A-5PM. You can expect a day of health & wellness workshops, vendors, performances and more!
5. Realizing The Dream Healthy Living Expo
The African American Museum is looking for vendors to join a day of celebration with the community for MLK Day. For more info log on to realizingdreamexpo.com
6. Realizing The Dream Healthy Living Expo
