Hoop Heads Celebrate 20th Anniversary Of Vince Carter’s Epic Slam Dunk Contest Showing

Posted February 12, 2020

Vince Carter #15...

Source: Jed Jacobsohn / Getty


Vince Carter has decided to call it a career at the end of the current season and his aerial expertise helped redefine the dunk contest in the 21st Century. Hoop heads on Twitter are joined in celebrating the 20th anniversary of the 2000 NBA Slam Dunk Contest where Vinsanity melted everyone’s face off with his gravity-defying dunks.

Carter, then a member of the Toronto Raptors, arrived at the 2000 NBA All-Star Weekend contest and dazzled his basketball peers and fans with a dizzying array of dunks, including a 360 windmill, a between the legs bounce dunk and an “elbow in the rim” dunk that has been often imitated.

Currently a member of the Atlanta Hawks, Carter doesn’t fly high as he used but don’t get it twisted, he can still get up there when needed. These days, the former Air Canada employs a more cerebral approach to the game and still gets buckets when it counts. An eight-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA team member, Carter definitely deserves all the praise he’s getting today.

Check out reactions from Twitter fans celebrating the 20th anniversary of Vince Carter destroying the 2000 NBA Slam Dunk Contest below.

Photo: Getty

Hoop Heads Celebrate 20th Anniversary Of Vince Carter’s Epic Slam Dunk Contest Showing  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

